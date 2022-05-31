The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates E.U. bans most Russian oil; Moscow at ‘maximum’ strength in Donbas

Key updates
French journalist killed covering evacuation efforts, Macron says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said May 31 that the new deal will cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the E.U. by the end of 2022. (Video: Reuters)
Updated May 31, 2022 at 2:26 a.m. EDT|Published May 31, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
The European Union announced late Monday its long-awaited deal to curtail use of Russian oil, in a move Brussels said would cut some 90 percent of oil imports from the country by the end of this year. The impact of the agreement, however, is softened by an exemption on pipeline oil, a concession to landlocked E.U. members such as Hungary. The bloc will also “carry its fair share” in supporting Ukraine’s financial burden by sending $9.7 billion in assistance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stepped up his criticism of Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian ports, which he said has halted the export of 22 million tons of grain. He accused the Kremlin of using African and Asian countries, which are facing mass hunger, as “bargaining chips.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, stressed the need to establish a safe passage for sea exports of Ukrainian grain.

Zelensky said Russian combat power in the eastern Donbas region had reached its “maximum,” with the Ukrainian holdout city of Severodonetsk bearing the brunt of attacks. Russia also continued bombarding other parts of Ukraine, with Kharkiv and Sumy, two cities in the northeast, coming under shelling. Kyiv and Moscow continued to jostle for control of parts of the Kherson region in the south, where Ukraine is aiming to disrupt the Russian front line, according to U.S.-based analysts.

Here’s what else to know

  • Zelensky sent his condolences to the family and colleagues of French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, who was killed in eastern Ukraine when a Russian strike hit the armored evacuation truck in which he was traveling.
  • Ukraine’s prosecutor general intends to try a Russian soldier for allegedly killing a civilian and raping his wife. It would be the first case of wartime rape to be heard in court, though the accused is not in Ukrainian custody.
