Russia-Ukraine war live updates E.U. bans most Russian oil; Moscow at ‘maximum’ strength in Donbas

Dutch energy company GasTerra announced it will stop importing gas from Russia’s state-owned Gazprom starting Tuesday due to the Kremlin’s demand that payments be made in rubles, which the firm said runs afoul of E.U. sanctions on Russia.

The move means GasTerra will not receive about 2 billion cubic meters of gas it expected to receive through Oct. 1, when the contract ends. It is unclear whether Europe’s gas market will be able to absorb the loss of supply without serious consequences, GasTerra said in a news release.

“GasTerra will not go along with Gazprom’s payment demands. This is because to do so would risk breaching sanctions imposed by the E.U.,” the company said.

Paying in rubles would involve opening an account in Moscow that would be controlled by the Russian regime, a combination that poses “too great a risk,” GasTerra said.

The company’s decision comes as energy prices are surging in Europe, and as other European energy companies appear to have bent to Russia’s demand that they purchase natural gas using the new payment system.