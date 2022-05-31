Russia-Ukraine war live updates E.U. bans most Russian oil; Moscow at ‘maximum’ strength in Donbas

The European Union announced late Monday its long-awaited deal to curtail use of Russian oil, in a move Brussels said would cut some 90 percent of oil imports from the country by the end of this year. The impact of the agreement, however, is softened by an exemption on pipeline oil, a concession to landlocked E.U. members such as Hungary. The bloc will also “carry its fair share” in supporting Ukraine’s financial burden by sending $9.7 billion in assistance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stepped up his criticism of Russia’s blockade on Ukrainian ports, which he said has halted the export of 22 million tons of grain. He accused the Kremlin of using African and Asian countries, which are facing mass hunger, as “bargaining chips.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who spoke with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, stressed the need to establish a safe passage for sea exports of Ukrainian grain.
Zelensky said Russian combat power in the eastern Donbas region had reached its “maximum,” with the Ukrainian holdout city of Severodonetsk bearing the brunt of attacks. Russia also continued bombarding other parts of Ukraine, with Kharkiv and Sumy, two cities in the northeast, coming under shelling. Kyiv and Moscow continued to jostle for control of parts of the Kherson region in the south, where Ukraine is aiming to disrupt the Russian front line, according to U.S.-based analysts.
Dutch energy company says it will stop gas imports from Russia
Dutch energy company GasTerra announced it will stop importing gas from Russia’s state-owned Gazprom starting Tuesday due to the Kremlin’s demand that payments be made in rubles, which the firm said runs afoul of E.U. sanctions on Russia.
The move means GasTerra will not receive about 2 billion cubic meters of gas it expected to receive through Oct. 1, when the contract ends. It is unclear whether Europe’s gas market will be able to absorb the loss of supply without serious consequences, GasTerra said in a news release.
“GasTerra will not go along with Gazprom’s payment demands. This is because to do so would risk breaching sanctions imposed by the E.U.,” the company said.
Paying in rubles would involve opening an account in Moscow that would be controlled by the Russian regime, a combination that poses “too great a risk,” GasTerra said.
The company’s decision comes as energy prices are surging in Europe, and as other European energy companies appear to have bent to Russia’s demand that they purchase natural gas using the new payment system.
Gazprom could not immediately be reached for comment but confirmed the move by GasTerra, according to the Associated Press.
French journalist killed covering evacuation efforts, Macron says
A French photojournalist covering evacuation efforts in Eastern Ukraine was killed during a Russian strike, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, who was carrying press credentials, was fatally wounded in the neck by shrapnel that pierced the armored evacuation truck he was in, Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, posted on Telegram on Monday, calling off evacuations after the attack. The truck was about to pick up 10 civilians, he said.
Haidai shared graphic images of the disturbing scene, showing the bloodied truck, which was marked “HUMANITARIAN AID” inches from where the projectile appeared to puncture the thick glass.
Macron, confirming the death of Leclerc-Imhoff on Monday, tweeted his condolences to his family and support for war correspondents. Before this attack, seven journalists had died while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
BFMTV, the French news channel that Leclerc-Imhoff was reporting for, said in a statement that another colleague traveling with him, Maxime Brandstaetter, was “slightly injured.”
Leclerc-Imhoff, 32, had worked for the channel for six years. It was his second mission to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, BFMTV said.
Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry, condemned the killing near Severodonetsk, saying it was the latest on an expanding “list of Russian crimes against media workers in Ukraine.”
The strike came the same day the French foreign minister Catherine Colonna visited Ukraine. She called the journalist’s death “deeply shocking,” and she said she has demanded an investigation into the strike on a humanitarian convoy and reporter.