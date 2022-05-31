Queen Elizabeth II’s image was projected onto Stonehenge. Cue the controversy.

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — As part of preparations to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, eight portraits of the monarch were beamed onto the ancient stone faces of Stonehenge, one from each decade of her 70-year reign. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The projection of the 96-year-old onto the 5,000-year-old monument was called a “spellbinding homage” by organizers — yet merging two of the most iconic pillars in Britain sparked controversy on social media.

Some said the World Heritage Site in Wiltshire, England, should be left untouched, citing its apparent history as an ancient religious site. Others said the move was “distasteful” to turn the prehistoric monument into effectively a billboard.

“This is nuts, or should I say, completely unhenged,” read one of almost 6,000 replies to the tweet.

We've brought two British icons together to mark the #PlatinumJubilee! 👑



We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign. pic.twitter.com/bnJZeONKXe — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) May 30, 2022

Others appeared more enthusiastic about the idea, with one person branding the tribute “thronehenge.” The queen’s former press secretary and royal commentator, Dickie Arbiter, called the series of images “beautiful.”

Stonehenge, which is believed to have been built by in stages between 3000 and 1520 BC, has remained at the center of historical speculation for centuries. While the purpose of the site is unknown, English Heritage has concluded that “there must have been a spiritual reason why Neolithic and Bronze Age people put so much effort into building it.”

Other analysts say the sarsen stones may have served as a giant solar calendar so that people knew the time of year. Experts have also concluded that the site hosted feasts, burials and ceremonies, with a 2019 study revealing that Stonehenge served as a “hub for Britain’s earliest mass parties.”

Research and excavations at the site, which also served as a burial place, continue. The stones are positioned to line up with the sun’s movements. Experts from the 17th and 18th centuries believed it served as a Druid temple and even to this day, modern Druids flock to the site to celebrate the spiritually significant summer and winter solstices.

English Heritage Trust, the organization responsible for managing hundreds of historic sites including Stonehenge, told The Washington Post that the display was part of “a range of events and activities” organized nationwide at its sites to celebrate the Jubilee.

“From the 2012 Summer Olympics to commemorating the centenary of the First World War, Stonehenge has played a part in marking important moments in this country’s recent history, including — now — the Platinum Jubilee,” English Heritage said in a statement.

While English Heritage did not comment on backlash, it said that it has beamed images onto Stonehenge before.

In 2020, as one recent example, the faces of eight people who helped support Britain’s art and heritage sectors amid the coronavirus pandemic were beamed onto the stones. And in November 2014, footage of World War I soldiers was projected onto the landmark as part of a military tribute.

Images of the queen are also popping up in homes and shop windows and beamed onto other iconic sites — including London’s Marble Arch.

To mark the #PlatinumJubilee, portraits of Queen Elizabeth II have been projected onto Marble Arch👑



Alongside @theartofldn & @MarbleArchLDN, with the support of @EnglishHeritage & @CityWestminster, our Gallery lit up Marble Arch with 6 images of the Queen from our Collection✨ pic.twitter.com/iuEGh4SWPs — National Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) May 30, 2022

“The story of Stonehenge continues to evolve and change,” English Heritage states on its official website, adding that “an air of mystery and intrigue” will always shroud the site’s complex and widely debated history.

Jubilee celebrations are set to begin Thursday and continue through Sunday, with street parties across the country, the annual British Army ceremony of Trooping the Colour, led by Prince William during a rehearsal over the weekend, and a traditional royal family balcony appearance.

