What is Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee? Here’s your royal guide.

LONDON — The United Kingdom is preparing to celebrate its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II , at her Platinum Jubilee. Millions are set to throng central London for a bonanza of events showcasing the 96-year-old royal and the best of British pomp and pageantry.

Elizabeth’s era will be toasted across the nation and commonwealth with four days of events. Onlookers in London will try to catch a glimpse of royal family members on the Buckingham Palace balcony, while others will attend concerts and street parties or simply enjoy the national holiday.