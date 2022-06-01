The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Biden pledges advanced weapons; Moscow seizes most of Severodonetsk

Volunteers help evacuate elderly Ukrainians from Bakhmut in the Donbas region, where Russian forces are attempting a strategic push to capture territory. (Video: Sudarsan Raghavan/The Washington Post)
Updated June 1, 2022 at 2:07 a.m. EDT|Published June 1, 2022 at 2:05 a.m. EDT
President Biden announced his administration is sending advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, responding to a request from Ukrainian officials concerned they’re losing ground to Russia in an artillery-dominated war in the eastern Donbas region. Providing advanced weaponry — which can pinpoint an enemy target nearly 50 miles away — means Ukraine “can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table,” Biden said in an essay published Tuesday evening in the New York Times.

The U.S. move comes as Russia appears close to claiming control of Severodonetsk, a city that is key to Moscow’s strategy in the east. Most of the besieged city is now controlled by Russian forces, the head of the region’s military administration said Tuesday. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Ukrainian forces appear to be withdrawing from the city to focus on battles elsewhere, rather than fighting to the end.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its strategic missile forces — responsible for nuclear deterrence and the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile — were conducting exercises northeast of Moscow. The Kremlin has warned that any country providing advanced weaponry to Ukraine will face harsh repercussions.

Here’s what else to know

  • A Ukrainian court found two Russian soldiers guilty of shelling civilian sites in Kharkiv, the second verdict handed down in a war crimes trial in Ukraine since the conflict began.
  • Fuel prices set a record high Tuesday and crude costs surged after the European Union agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil.
  • Jailed Russian opposition leader and Ukraine war critic Alexei Navalny said Russian authorities are pursuing a new criminal case against him that could keep him in prison for 15 more years.
