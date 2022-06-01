Russia-Ukraine war live updates Biden pledges advanced weapons; Moscow seizes most of Severodonetsk

President Biden announced his administration is sending advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, responding to a request from Ukrainian officials concerned they’re losing ground to Russia in an artillery-dominated war in the eastern Donbas region. Providing advanced weaponry — which can pinpoint an enemy target nearly 50 miles away — means Ukraine “can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table,” Biden said in an essay published Tuesday evening in the New York Times.
The U.S. move comes as Russia appears close to claiming control of Severodonetsk, a city that is key to Moscow’s strategy in the east. Most of the besieged city is now controlled by Russian forces, the head of the region’s military administration said Tuesday. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Ukrainian forces appear to be withdrawing from the city to focus on battles elsewhere, rather than fighting to the end.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its strategic missile forces — responsible for nuclear deterrence and the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile — were conducting exercises northeast of Moscow. The Kremlin has warned that any country providing advanced weaponry to Ukraine will face harsh repercussions.
Here’s what else to know
U.N. official has ‘constructive discussions’ with Moscow on grain exports, food crisisReturn to menu
A senior U.N. official had “constructive discussions” with Moscow over the export of Russian grain, a U.N. spokesperson said Tuesday, while millions more tons of wheat remained blocked at Ukraine’s war-torn ports — issues that are exacerbating an already critical global food crisis.
Rebeca Grynspan, head of the U.N. trade and development body, traveled to Moscow on Monday to meet with Russia’s first deputy prime minister, Andrei Belousov, to discuss “facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets,” a growing concern amid increasing food insecurity across the world, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said at a Tuesday briefing.
The Kremlin has claimed that the tide of sanctions from the United States, Europe and other countries has disrupted the flow of shipments. On Tuesday, the American ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, acknowledged that companies looking to export Russian grain “are a little nervous,” even though the United States has not sanctioned such products.
She said U.S. officials could provide shipping and insurance companies with “comfort letters” to ensure them that grain transport would not incur penalties.
“Russia is able to get its oil out, and that’s sanctioned,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “They should be able to get their grain out that’s not sanctioned.”
At the same time, Russian forces have blocked up to 25 million tons of grain from leaving Ukraine, the ambassador said.
Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of grain and other staples, and Russia’s invasion is threatening the food supply of countries around the world.
“Russia’s war in Ukraine has made worse a global crisis,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
Biden confirms U.S. is sending advanced rocket systems to UkraineReturn to menu
President Biden on Tuesday confirmed that his administration is sending medium-range advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, responding to a top request from Ukrainian officials who say the weapons are necessary to curb the advance of Russian forces in the east.
Biden said the more advanced rocket systems and munitions will enable Ukraine “to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.” Ukrainian officials provided assurances they would not use the weapons to strike targets inside Russia, a senior U.S. official said. Such a move could risk an escalation in the conflict, potentially provoking Russian retaliation on U.S. forces or allies.
“America’s goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression,” Biden said in an essay published Tuesday evening in the New York Times. “We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia,” his essay added.
Updates from key battlefields: Russia controls ‘most’ of SeverodonetskReturn to menu
Russian forces are attempting to seize Severodonetsk, one of the largest Ukrainian-controlled cities in the east. If Russia takes the city, it would occupy nearly all of Luhansk, a major part of the Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s combat power is at “maximum” strength in its push to capture the area.
Severodonetsk: “Most” of this besieged city is controlled by Russian forces, Serhiy Hadai, the head of the region’s military administration, said in an update on Telegram — up from around half previously — although he said the city is “not surrounded.” The city’s critical infrastructure has been destroyed, and the majority of its houses are damaged — around 60 percent of those irreparably, Hadai said. It is “impossible” to get humanitarian aid in, or people out, because of the Russian shelling, he said.
Donbas region: Russia must capture the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and a key road linking the cities of Dnipro and Donetsk to achieve its probable goal of seizing the entirety of the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update Tuesday. Severodonetsk is about 45 miles northeast of Kramatorsk.
Kharkiv region: Photos showed buses evacuating people on Monday from the town of Kupiansk, on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Reuters reported the town was under the control of Russian troops. Kremlin forces have been prevented from seizing Ukraine’s second-largest city, but they occupy about one-third of the wider Kharkiv region, according to the regional military administrator.
Kherson region: Ukrainian and Russian forces are jostling for control of some parts of this southern area, where Ukraine is aiming to disrupt the Russian front line, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. The Ukrainian counterattacks are limited in scope, however, and the institute’s analysts don’t think they’re in a position take back the city of Kherson, which fell under Russian occupation in the early days of the war. A local separatist leader said the port city had started shipping grain to Moscow — amid a Russian blockade of Ukrainian grain exports elsewhere.
Amy Cheng, Andrew Jeong and Morgan Coates contributed to this report.
