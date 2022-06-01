After months of punishing lockdown, Shanghai opens up... slowly

Placeholder while article actions load

SHENZHEN, China — After being locked down in her home in Shanghai since March, Lily Liu was finally able to stroll around her neighborhood Tuesday night. “I feel a bit like crying,” said Liu, 24. “The last time I was out near this subway station was two months ago.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A few fluorescent lights glowed in shops that had long been shuttered. Firecrackers rang late into the night as if it were a holiday.

China’s financial capital officially lifted its lockdown for most of its 25 million residents on Wednesday morning, with taxis and public buses returning to the streets. But Shanghai’s reopening remains a gradual process and residents say it will take time for the financial and emotional scars to heal.

In some Shanghai neighborhoods that have opened up, ecstatic young people flooded the streets to party, prompting cheers from some neighbors that the city was returning to life, and fear from others that a fresh outbreak could put everyone back into lockdown.

“Bacchanalian revelries is the descriptor I would use,” said Shanghai resident Animesh Narain, of some of the partying. “It’s been crazy.”

Some of the rhythm of normal life had resumed this week including China Telecom maintenance work, routine physical exams at hospitals and — according to bemused residents — telemarketing calls.

But movie theaters and gyms remain closed. Some factories remain in “closed-loop” operation, with workers barred from leaving company grounds.

On Chinese social media platform Weibo, the hashtag #ShanghaiIsBack# got some 340 million views on Wednesday. “First time in two months Shanghai’s had a traffic jam,” one resident quipped, posting a video of a line of cars crawling down a street.

Sidewalk barbers have become a common sight in recent days, catering to the scraggly-haired residents emerging from long confinement.

While the United States has largely ended pandemic restrictions, China remains on the opposite end of the policy spectrum, doubling down on a “zero covid” strategy to stamp out outbreaks through massive quarantine and testing campaigns.

Chinese health officials say if they quit now, the country will suffer a massive wave of covid deaths. It remains unclear why China is unwilling or unable to accelerate its covid vaccination program to the point where it can ease up the zero-covid approach. Beijing has declined to import foreign vaccines.

Now Shanghai’s most populous city, is sorting through the aftermath of its lockdown, the country’s most traumatic one since Wuhan at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. Many smaller businesses haven’t survived the two-month closure where they had no sales but still had to pay rent. Residents say they carry the psychological scars of long isolation and having to scramble to secure food.

The economic impact of Shanghai’s shutdown has rippled along supply chains across China. Premier Li Keqiang warned last week of “grim challenges,” saying the economy was at risk of contracting in the second quarter.

“Even without further large-scale lockdowns, we think China’s economy will struggle to return to full health,” London-based research firm Capital Economics said in a note on Tuesday, citing continued supply delays and weak employment across the country.

While most of Shanghai’s residents are now allowed out and about, some 190,000 people remain in lockdown in higher-risk neighborhoods, a city official said at a news conference Tuesday. Shanghai reported only 31 new cases on Monday, all people already in isolation centers, after daily case counts peaked above 20,000 in April.

The reopening has been gradual. In the past couple weeks, certain neighborhoods began letting residents out a few hours at a time on exit permits, allowing them to go grocery shopping or to stretch their legs, even as most stores and venues remained closed.

Ranjit Singh, a longtime Shanghai resident and CEO of marketing agency Fugumobile, said he was allowed a brief outing on May 25, the first time in almost two months. But with only a convenience store open, he bought a vanilla ice cream cone, walked along the empty streets and went back home.

“I’m definitely looking forward to having some social interaction,” he said. “And cutting my hair.”

As for Liu, she said she was allowed to go to the grocery store just outside her apartment building on May 18. But until Tuesday night, barricades blocked her from going anywhere except a small stretch of their street.

Stuck at home, she spent more than 80 hours roaming the virtual world of the video game Elden Ring.

When the lockdown started to ease, Shanghai’s railway station saw a flood of people seeking to leave the city, even though they faced quarantine again when they arrived in another city. One of them was Han Huanhuan, a 21-year-old photography art student.

Han said she had been locked down at her Shanghai university since early March, weeks before the citywide lockdown began. At one point, she and other students were barred from using the showers for 13 days.

When school administrators started allowing students to leave the city last month, Han jumped at the chance. On May 23, she took a train to Chongqing, where she spent a week in quarantine as an arrival from a high covid risk city.

It was worth it. She got out of quarantine on Tuesday and was able to enjoy a hot pot meal at a restaurant. Her university classmates in Shanghai remain in lockdown.

Regular coronavirus testing will remain a part of daily life for Shanghai residents for the foreseeable future. The city is requiring a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to get onto public transport, and one within 48 hours to leave Shanghai.

Liu said she was looking forward to eating lemon cheesecake again. She’s angry at the time she has lost, fearful that pandemic restrictions will linger.

“It feels like a return to the normal life of the past is still distant,” she said.

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Lyric Li in Seoul contributed to this report.

