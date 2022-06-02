Platinum Jubilee live updates Crowds gather to mark Elizabeth II’s 70 years as queen

Trooping the Colour: On Thursday morning, 1,400 officers and soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will participate in a parade that has marked the official birthday of the British monarch for more than 260 years. The ceremony will conclude with a Royal Air Force flyover watched by the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Beacon Lighting: After the sun sets on Thursday night, more than 3,000 beacons will be ignited across Britain, recalling an early communication system used to warn of a coming invasion.

Church Service at St Paul’s Cathedral: The largest church bell in the country will ring before a Friday morning service attended by members of the royal family.

Derby Day: Some of the queen’s own horses are expected to compete on Saturday at the Epsom Derby horse race. The queen, though, may miss the races to attend a birthday party for her great-granddaughter.

Party at the Palace: A Saturday night concert at Buckingham Palace will open with a performance by British rock band Queen, close with Diana Ross, and in between feature performers including Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli and cast members of “Hamilton” and “Six.”

The Big Lunch: An annual get-together for communities around the country will celebrate the jubilee on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people have registered to host neighborhood gatherings. And there will be an attempt to break the record for the world’s longest street party.