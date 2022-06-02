The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Platinum Jubilee live updates Crowds gather to mark Elizabeth II’s 70 years as queen

People have been amassing in front of Buckingham Palace, some of them camping out overnight, ahead of the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
Updated June 2, 2022 at 12:08 a.m. EDT|Published June 2, 2022 at 12:05 a.m. EDT
LONDON — Britain is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne, with a huge dollop of pomp and pageantry.

Many expect this will be the last big bash for the 96-year-old queen. And even those who are lukewarm toward the House of Windsor have embraced the special four-day holiday weekend. Brits are ready to put the pandemic behind them and party.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday:

  • The celebration begins with a military parade in London, “Trooping the Colour,” to honor the queen’s formal birthday.
  • Members of the royal family will gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the parade — and there’s been much speculation about who will be there and who won’t be.
  • After dark, “beacon masters” will light 3,200 fires on hilltops, castle walls, country estates and farm fields.
