Platinum Jubilee live updates Crowds gather to mark Elizabeth II’s 70 years as queen

LONDON — Britain is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne, with a huge dollop of pomp and pageantry.
Here’s what to watch on Thursday:
- The celebration begins with a military parade in London, “Trooping the Colour,” to honor the queen’s formal birthday.
- Members of the royal family will gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the parade — and there’s been much speculation about who will be there and who won’t be.
- After dark, “beacon masters” will light 3,200 fires on hilltops, castle walls, country estates and farm fields.
What is 'Trooping the Colour'?
“Trooping the Colour” is the annual military parade, typically in June, to honor the monarch’s official birthday.
It has been a central feature of the British royal calendar for more than 260 years and sees a huge display of over 1,400 parading soldiers, many clad in iconic red uniforms and black bearskin hats. More than 200 horses and 400 musicians take part in the pageant, a display of British military pomp and fanfare to celebrate the monarch — technically the head of the British armed forces.
“The colour” (or “color,” for Americans) refers to the “regimental colour” — a flag unique to each military unit that historically served as a rallying point on the battlefield.
Except for during the pandemic, which forced a pared-down version at Windsor Castle, the parade takes place in central London. The procession starts at Buckingham Palace and heads down the Mall to Horse Guards Parade, as the queen and other senior royals carry out an inspection of the troops. The queen would traditionally ride with the military parade on horseback but in recent years has shifted to driving alongside in a carriage.
Trooping the Colour normally ends with Royal Air Force planes zooming over, while the royal family watches from the palace balcony.
What is a 'jubilee'?
A jubilee is an anniversary celebration with Judeo-Christian origins that was adapted to mark milestones of a British monarch.
The biblical book of Leviticus commands that people “shall sanctify the fiftieth year … for it is the year of jubilee.”
Records from the 14th century show that King Edward III celebrated 50 years on the throne, his Golden Jubilee, with a week-long joust and a procession from the Tower of London.
Many of today’s jubilee traditions can be traced to the reign of George III — the king known for losing the American colonies and his struggle with mental health. The beginning of his 50th year on the throne was marked with church services, feasts, fireworks and souvenirs.
When Queen Victoria reached her Diamond Jubilee (60 years) in 1897, there was a grand procession in London and a church service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. According to Britain’s Royal Collection, Victoria wrote in her journal: “No one ever, I believe, has met with such an ovation as was given to me, passing through those 6 miles of streets.” She added: “The cheering was quite deafening & every face seemed to be filled with real joy. I was much moved and gratified.”
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, is the first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.
How Britain is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee
From parades to a pop concert at Buckingham Palace, Britain is commemorating an unprecedented Platinum Jubilee year of the monarchy with a four-day weekend. A flurry of public celebrations and local street parties around the country will mark the 70-year-reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Here’s a roundup of some events, rivaling even those of her coronation in 1953:
- Trooping the Colour: On Thursday morning, 1,400 officers and soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will participate in a parade that has marked the official birthday of the British monarch for more than 260 years. The ceremony will conclude with a Royal Air Force flyover watched by the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
- Beacon Lighting: After the sun sets on Thursday night, more than 3,000 beacons will be ignited across Britain, recalling an early communication system used to warn of a coming invasion.
- Church Service at St Paul’s Cathedral: The largest church bell in the country will ring before a Friday morning service attended by members of the royal family.
- Derby Day: Some of the queen’s own horses are expected to compete on Saturday at the Epsom Derby horse race. The queen, though, may miss the races to attend a birthday party for her great-granddaughter.
- Party at the Palace: A Saturday night concert at Buckingham Palace will open with a performance by British rock band Queen, close with Diana Ross, and in between feature performers including Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli and cast members of “Hamilton” and “Six.”
- The Big Lunch: An annual get-together for communities around the country will celebrate the jubilee on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people have registered to host neighborhood gatherings. And there will be an attempt to break the record for the world’s longest street party.
- Platinum Pageant: The Westminster Abbey bells will chime Sunday afternoon, as they did on the day of the queen’s coronation, to kick off another parade — this one telling the story of the queen and her country over the past 70 years.