Russia-Ukraine war live updates Street battles in Severodonetsk; Kyiv frustrates Kremlin’s grip elsewhere

Ukraine is suffering significant setbacks in parts of the country’s east, amid grueling street-by-street battles in the key city of Severodonetsk, which appears to be mainly under Russian control. A spokesman for Ukraine’s National Guard said Kyiv is “making every effort to hold back the enemy,” even as up to 100 of its fighters are killed daily. “We’re not seeing the Ukrainian defenses buckle. They’re hanging on, but it is a grinding fight,” a top Pentagon official said.
Ukrainian counteroffensives continue to frustrate Russia near Kherson, a southern city captured by the Kremlin in the early days of the war. Kherson is the only part of Ukraine where Russia controls ground on the west bank of the Dnieper River, according to the Institute for the Study of War. If Russia holds on to that territory, it’ll be well placed to push forward with future attacks; likewise, Ukrainian forces will be better positioned to defend themselves should they regain control of it the ISW said. Ukrainian operations have also pushed Russian troops farther from the city of Kharkiv in the northeast.
Russia’s European neighbors are stepping up their response to the war. Germany said it would deliver the most modern air defense system it has to Ukraine, while Danes voted to deepen defense relations with the European Union, in the latest sign of strengthening security ties on the continent after Russia’s unprovoked invasion. Ireland’s Senate also passed a resolution recognizing the invasion as an act of genocide.
Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine could soon hold referendums on joining the Russian Federation, a top lawmaker in Moscow said Wednesday, a step that would lay the groundwork for their annexation.
Officials in Ukraine, the United States and elsewhere have warned for weeks that Russia may try to absorb the swaths of territory its troops have taken since the invasion began, along with separatist-backed regions in the country’s east.
Leonid Slutsky, the chair of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s parliament, told the state media outlet Tass that such referendums could appear as soon as the summer in the Donbas provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, along with the southern region of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.
“I do not want to predict, but I can guess that initiatives to hold referendums in those regions may appear very soon, and they may take place, quite possibly, in the summer,” Slutsky said.
The Kremlin has falsely framed its war in Ukraine as a “liberation” effort, and Russian officials have employed similar rhetoric in discussing the fate of the occupied regions. However, in several Russian-held cities, Ukrainians have carried out defiant demonstrations protesting the invading forces, stunning displays that came despite the associated danger.
In early May, Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Russia would probably hold sham referendums in the Donbas and Kherson as a pretext to formally seize the areas.
Russian forces are attempting to seize Severodonetsk, one of the largest Ukrainian-controlled cities in the east. If Russia takes the city, it would occupy nearly all of Luhansk, a major part of the Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s combat power is at “maximum” strength in its push to capture the area.
Severodonetsk: In an intelligence update Wednesday morning, the British Defense Ministry said that “over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters.” Serhiy Hadai, Luhansk’s regional governor, said that “most of Severodonetsk” — perhaps as much as 70 percent — was under Russian rule. The city has been cut off from central sources of water, gas and electricity, he said, and near-constant shelling has made evacuation and humanitarian aid impossible.
Donbas region: Russia must capture the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and a key road linking the cities of Dnipro and Donetsk to achieve its probable goal of seizing the entirety of the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update Tuesday. Severodonetsk is about 45 miles northeast of Kramatorsk.
Kharkiv region: Kremlin forces have been prevented from seizing Ukraine’s second-largest city, with Ukrainian operations pushing the Russians almost out of artillery range of the city and stopping Russian advances from Izyum, to the southeast. But Kremlin troops occupy about one-third of the wider Kharkiv region, according to the regional military administrator.
Kherson region: Moscow’s focus on seizing Severodonetsk and Donbas is creating “vulnerabilities for Russia” in this pivotal region, where Ukrainian counter-offensives continue, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said. Kherson is critical terrain because it is the only part of Ukraine where Russian forces hold ground on the west bank of the Dnipro River, ISW’s analysts said. The city of Kherson fell under Russian occupation in the early days of the war. If Moscow holds onto it, it’ll be in a strong position once fighting stops to launch future invasions; likewise, if Kyiv regains Kherson, it’ll be in a stronger position to defend itself.
Lviv: Five people were wounded when a Russian missile hit railway infrastructure in this city not far from the Polish border, an official with the Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on Telegram. He said it was “an attempt to interrupt the western supply of weapons and fuel to Ukraine.”
Odessa region: Russia is “trying to intensify air reconnaissance” in the Odessa area, the head of the regional military administration, Sergey Bratchuk, said on Telegram on Wednesday. Odessa is the only major Black Sea port still under Ukraine’s control, and Russia is maintaining a blockade of grain exports from the area, threatening global food supplies.
Bryan Pietsch and Reis Thebault contributed to this report.
Wednesday is the International Day for the Protection of Children in Ukraine and many other former Soviet countries. In past years, children may have marked the occasion with concerts and outdoor games, but this year some made gifts for Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, as others hid from the fighting.
Photos from Bucha, where Russian forces were accused of committing war crimes during their month-long occupation of the normally quiet suburb of Kyiv, show children making “embroidered hearts and paper birds for soldiers on the front line,” according to the Getty photo service.
Ukrainian officials have said there is little cause to celebrate. The war has left 5.2 million children in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations, and has disrupted children’s lives and education.
“This year, Children’s Day in Ukraine is celebrated in a different way than usual,” Daria Herasymchuk, an adviser to Ukraine’s president on children’s rights and rehabilitation, said Wednesday, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.
In wartime, children “are forced to hide from the bombing in shelters, in the subway,” Herasymchuk said during a news briefing. “They are forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in safe regions.”
Since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, at least 262 children have been killed and 415 injured in Ukraine, according to UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency, citing confirmed figures that the United Nations acknowledges are incomplete and much lower than the actual tolls.
