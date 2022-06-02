Russia-Ukraine war live updates Street battles in Severodonetsk; Kyiv frustrates Kremlin’s grip elsewhere

Bullet Key update

BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum Lyman UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Dnipro Russian-held areas and troop movement Mariupol Mykolaiv ROMANIA Sea of Azov Kherson Odessa Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 29 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian troop movement Russian-held areas BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy Separatist- controlled area POL. Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Lyman Mykolaiv Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa Kherson Crimea Black Sea Annexed by Russia in 2014 200 MILES Control areas as of May 29 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Zhytomyr Poltava Lviv Izyum Lyman Cherkasy UKRAINE Kramatorsk Luhansk Dnipro Uman Kropyvnytskyi Donetsk Separatist- controlled area Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Russian-held areas and troop movement Mykolaiv ROMANIA Berdyansk Kherson Sea of Azov Odessa RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 29 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Russian forces are attempting to seize Severodonetsk, one of the largest Ukrainian-controlled cities in the east. If Russia takes the city, it would occupy nearly all of Luhansk, a major part of the Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s combat power is at “maximum” strength in its push to capture the area.

Severodonetsk: In an intelligence update Wednesday morning, the British Defense Ministry said that “over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters.” Serhiy Hadai, Luhansk’s regional governor, said that “most of Severodonetsk” — perhaps as much as 70 percent — was under Russian rule. The city has been cut off from central sources of water, gas and electricity, he said, and near-constant shelling has made evacuation and humanitarian aid impossible.

Donbas region: Russia must capture the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and a key road linking the cities of Dnipro and Donetsk to achieve its probable goal of seizing the entirety of the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update Tuesday. Severodonetsk is about 45 miles northeast of Kramatorsk.

Kharkiv region: Kremlin forces have been prevented from seizing Ukraine’s second-largest city, with Ukrainian operations pushing the Russians almost out of artillery range of the city and stopping Russian advances from Izyum, to the southeast. But Kremlin troops occupy about one-third of the wider Kharkiv region, according to the regional military administrator.

Kherson region: Moscow’s focus on seizing Severodonetsk and Donbas is creating “vulnerabilities for Russia” in this pivotal region, where Ukrainian counter-offensives continue, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said. Kherson is critical terrain because it is the only part of Ukraine where Russian forces hold ground on the west bank of the Dnipro River, ISW’s analysts said. The city of Kherson fell under Russian occupation in the early days of the war. If Moscow holds onto it, it’ll be in a strong position once fighting stops to launch future invasions; likewise, if Kyiv regains Kherson, it’ll be in a stronger position to defend itself.

Lviv: Five people were wounded when a Russian missile hit railway infrastructure in this city not far from the Polish border, an official with the Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on Telegram. He said it was “an attempt to interrupt the western supply of weapons and fuel to Ukraine.”

Odessa region: Russia is “trying to intensify air reconnaissance” in the Odessa area, the head of the regional military administration, Sergey Bratchuk, said on Telegram on Wednesday. Odessa is the only major Black Sea port still under Ukraine’s control, and Russia is maintaining a blockade of grain exports from the area, threatening global food supplies.