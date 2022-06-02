The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Street battles in Severodonetsk; Kyiv frustrates Kremlin’s grip elsewhere

Updates from key battlefields: Russia’s focus on Severodonetsk is creating ‘vulnerabilities,’ analysts say
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said June 1 that Ukraine gave assurances it will not use long-range U.S. weapons systems against targets in Russian territory. (Video: Reuters)
By
and 
 
June 2, 2022 at 2:32 a.m. EDT
Ukraine is suffering significant setbacks in parts of the country’s east, amid grueling street-by-street battles in the key city of Severodonetsk, which appears to be mainly under Russian control. A spokesman for Ukraine’s National Guard said Kyiv is “making every effort to hold back the enemy,” even as up to 100 of its fighters are killed daily. “We’re not seeing the Ukrainian defenses buckle. They’re hanging on, but it is a grinding fight,” a top Pentagon official said.

Ukrainian counteroffensives continue to frustrate Russia near Kherson, a southern city captured by the Kremlin in the early days of the war. Kherson is the only part of Ukraine where Russia controls ground on the west bank of the Dnieper River, according to the Institute for the Study of War. If Russia holds on to that territory, it’ll be well placed to push forward with future attacks; likewise, Ukrainian forces will be better positioned to defend themselves should they regain control of it the ISW said. Ukrainian operations have also pushed Russian troops farther from the city of Kharkiv in the northeast.

Russia’s European neighbors are stepping up their response to the war. Germany said it would deliver the most modern air defense system it has to Ukraine, while Danes voted to deepen defense relations with the European Union, in the latest sign of strengthening security ties on the continent after Russia’s unprovoked invasion. Ireland’s Senate also passed a resolution recognizing the invasion as an act of genocide.

Here’s what else to know

  • Two hundred and forty three children have been killed by the war, with more than 200,000 deported to Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
  • Russia’s Gazprom said it cut off gas deliveries to a major Danish energy company that had refused to pay in rubles.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet President Biden Thursday. He will convene diplomats from Turkey, Finland and Sweden “in the coming days” to push ahead with Helsinki and Stockholm’s applications to join the bloc, which have been stalled by Ankara.
  • Russia accused the United States of escalating tensions by providing advanced multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine. Washington rejected the allegation and said Moscow was solely responsible for the war.
