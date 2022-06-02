Trooping the collar: Seamus the dog stands out in Queen’s parade

A standout performer at the Queen’s Birthday Parade — the Trooping — was the wolfhound nicknamed Seamus, the official regimental mascot of the Irish Guards.
In an earlier interview with the British Press Association, Walsh said, “A lot of the lads have bigger parts to play than me and Seamus, but me and him still need to get it all correct.”
Walsh said he has “never met a dog like Seamus.”
“He’s not nervous. I’m the one who’s nervous, so he’s going to be the one who keeps me on track,” his escort said.
The queen is not the only one celebrating a milestone: Seamus celebrated his second birthday last week.