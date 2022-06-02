Trooping the collar: Seamus the dog stands out in Queen’s parade

Placeholder while article actions load

A standout performer at the Queen's Birthday Parade — the Trooping — was the wolfhound nicknamed Seamus, the official regimental mascot of the Irish Guards. The dog, whose full name is Turlough Mor, marched — well, sauntered — alongside his handler, the drummer Adam Walsh.

Seamus was chill — seemed to enjoy the show. No big.

In an earlier interview with the British Press Association, Walsh said, “A lot of the lads have bigger parts to play than me and Seamus, but me and him still need to get it all correct.”

Walsh said he has “never met a dog like Seamus.”

“He’s not nervous. I’m the one who’s nervous, so he’s going to be the one who keeps me on track,” his escort said.

The queen is not the only one celebrating a milestone: Seamus celebrated his second birthday last week.

