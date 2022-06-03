Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine marks 100 days of war, under bombardment and on the counterattack

Ukraine on Friday marked 100 days of war with its troops in brutal combat for the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, which is now mostly controlled by Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the military situation in the city was dire, and called the 20 percent of Ukraine under Russian occupation a “zone of total catastrophe.” He also condemned the continued shelling of Ukraine’s northern regions from across the Russian border. Washington this week announced that it would arm Kyiv with advanced rocket systems, after U.S. officials received assurances that Ukraine would not strike targets inside Russia.
But Zelensky lauded “some success” in the fighting for Severodonetsk, and the regional governor said Ukrainian defenders had conducted counteroffensives in the city and were taking Russian prisoners. U.S.-based defense analysts also characterized Russia’s most recent attacks elsewhere in Ukraine as limited and largely unsuccessful.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Ukraine faced a “war of attrition” and that the West needed to make its support sustainable. In an interview with The Washington Post, he also rejected the idea that Kyiv should avoid declaring ambitious war aims and stated that Ukraine had the right to seek the full expulsion of Russian forces from its territory.
Here’s what else to know
Updates from key battlefields: Russian forces control 20 percent of Ukrainian territoryReturn to menu
After 100 days of brutal clashes, invading Russian forces control about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Luxembourg’s Parliament on Thursday. The battlefield stretches across large swaths of the country, from the northeastern Kharkiv region to Mykolaiv near the south, Zelensky added.
Severodonetsk: Zelensky said Thursday night that the Ukrainian military had “some success” fighting against Russian troops for control of this embattled eastern city, which appears to be mainly in Moscow’s hands. But it remains too early to tell how the battle will end, the Ukrainian leader said. Russia would control the Luhansk region if it captures Severodonetsk as well as a city just to its south, according to the latest assessment from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Kherson and Mykolaiv regions: The Ukrainian military continues to conduct counteroffensives in the southern region of Kherson and may have successfully pushed some Russian troops back to a defensive position, according to the ISW. Ukraine’s southern operational command said its forces continue to engage in heated combat with Russian forces in Mykolaiv.
Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions: “Absolutely senseless shelling” persists near Ukraine’s northern border regions, Zelensky said, adding that some strikes were coming from Russian territory. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Thursday evening that civilian infrastructure located in the northern outskirts of Kharkiv also came under bombardment.
Zaporizhzhia: The Moscow-installed administration in this partly Russian-occupied region has signed a decree to “nationalize” property owned by the Ukrainian government, according to Russian news agency RIA. Land, natural resources and parts of the economy will be seized, though it is not clear whether the Moscow-backed administration has the power to enforce the policy.
Ellen Francis contributed to this report.
How Russia sanctions helped kill 15-minute delivery in New YorkReturn to menu
On the morning of Feb. 24, Yusuff Alabi-Ajidagba, the U.S. head of retail operations for ultrafast grocery delivery start-up Buyk, was in a Houston hotel room gearing up for an aggressive expansion plan when he saw footage of Russian missiles attacking Ukraine on CNN.
By 11 a.m., Alabi-Ajidagba said, he was on an all-hands video call in which chief executive James Walker assured employees there would be no financial impact to Buyk — even though the co-founders and parent company were Russian.
“No one was thinking we wouldn’t have a job,” Alabi-Ajidagba said. “I don’t think anyone even knew what sanctions meant. No one believed it was going to impact the world the way it did.”
But within 16 days, Buyk would declare bankruptcy and lay off all of its 900 employees — its rapid rise and even more rapid demise exhibiting a globalized system of start-ups that proved singularly vulnerable to U.S. sanctions against key Russian figures and financial institutions after the invasion of Ukraine.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian forces appear to be closing in on their goal of seizing the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, Western military analysts say, with the Kremlin claiming it has control of Lyman, a key transport hub, and its troops locked in a fierce battle for the city of Severodonetsk. Capturing Severodonetsk would be a symbolic victory for the Kremlin. It is the last big city in Luhansk not under Russian occupation.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.