Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine marks 100 days of war, under bombardment and on the counterattack

Updates from key battlefields: Russian forces control 20 percent of Ukrainian territory
At least one fatality was reported as a result of overnight air strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine, on June 2. A school in the north side of the city was hit. (Video: AP)
Updated June 3, 2022 at 2:01 a.m. EDT|Published June 3, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Ukraine on Friday marked 100 days of war with its troops in brutal combat for the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, which is now mostly controlled by Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the military situation in the city was dire, and called the 20 percent of Ukraine under Russian occupation a “zone of total catastrophe.” He also condemned the continued shelling of Ukraine’s northern regions from across the Russian border. Washington this week announced that it would arm Kyiv with advanced rocket systems, after U.S. officials received assurances that Ukraine would not strike targets inside Russia.

But Zelensky lauded “some success” in the fighting for Severodonetsk, and the regional governor said Ukrainian defenders had conducted counteroffensives in the city and were taking Russian prisoners. U.S.-based defense analysts also characterized Russia’s most recent attacks elsewhere in Ukraine as limited and largely unsuccessful.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Ukraine faced a “war of attrition” and that the West needed to make its support sustainable. In an interview with The Washington Post, he also rejected the idea that Kyiv should avoid declaring ambitious war aims and stated that Ukraine had the right to seek the full expulsion of Russian forces from its territory.

  • African Union chair Macky Sall will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday to discuss resuming food exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. The United Nations’ humanitarian chief is also in Moscow this week to press the Kremlin on the issue.
  • Russia has urged China to provide more support as the Kremlin’s war drags on, but Beijing has set limits on what it will do, wary of running afoul of Western sanctions.
  • U.S. military hackers have conducted offensive operations in support of Ukraine, the chief of U.S. Cyber Command told Sky News.
