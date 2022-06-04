The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine claws back part of Severodonetsk, but Putin shows no sign of slowing

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Cities destroyed ‘beyond comprehension’ in 100 days of war
A resident of Lysychansk, an eastern city near Severodonetsk, walks past his neighbor's burning house. (Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated June 4, 2022 at 2:25 a.m. EDT|Published June 4, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Ukraine has managed to reclaim about 20 percent of the city of Severodonetsk, its last major foothold in Luhansk, the province’s governor Serhiy Haidai said late Friday. Britain forecast earlier in the day that the entire region, which is mostly controlled by Russia, could fall within two weeks. But Haidai struck a bullish note and called that timeline “completely unrealistic,” even as Moscow reportedly rushes more troops to the key eastern city.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unsparing invasion grinds past the 100-day mark, calls for a negotiated settlement are growing. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres reiterated the need for an immediate cease-fire, urging both sides to resolve the conflict via diplomacy. President Biden acknowledged that a deal was possibly needed, but told reporters that only Kyiv could decide on whether it wants to cede territory to Moscow in exchange for an end to the war.

Talks to alleviate the global food crisis stemming from the war are continuing. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, said it is open to letting Ukrainian agricultural products be shipped to Western ports via Belarusian rail in return for an easing of sanctions on its exports. African Union Chair Macky Sall said after a Friday meeting with Putin that sanctions on Russian wheat and fertilizer should be lifted, as the specter of famine hangs over developing countries. Russia continues to blame the West for the hunger crisis.

Here’s what else to know

  • Putin believes he can outlast the West and Ukraine in any standoff and intends to deploy economic weapons, such as the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, to pressure his opponents.
  • The European Union has sanctioned Russian Col. Azatbek Asanbekovich, who it accuses of leading the massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
  • Two Reuters journalists were injured and their driver killed after their vehicle came under attack on part of a road in Luhansk controlled by Russia.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Loading...