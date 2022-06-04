Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine claws back part of Severodonetsk, but Putin shows no sign of slowing

Ukraine has managed to reclaim about 20 percent of the city of Severodonetsk, its last major foothold in Luhansk, the province’s governor Serhiy Haidai said late Friday. Britain forecast earlier in the day that the entire region, which is mostly controlled by Russia, could fall within two weeks. But Haidai struck a bullish note and called that timeline “completely unrealistic,” even as Moscow reportedly rushes more troops to the key eastern city.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unsparing invasion grinds past the 100-day mark, calls for a negotiated settlement are growing. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres reiterated the need for an immediate cease-fire, urging both sides to resolve the conflict via diplomacy. President Biden acknowledged that a deal was possibly needed, but told reporters that only Kyiv could decide on whether it wants to cede territory to Moscow in exchange for an end to the war.
Talks to alleviate the global food crisis stemming from the war are continuing. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, said it is open to letting Ukrainian agricultural products be shipped to Western ports via Belarusian rail in return for an easing of sanctions on its exports. African Union Chair Macky Sall said after a Friday meeting with Putin that sanctions on Russian wheat and fertilizer should be lifted, as the specter of famine hangs over developing countries. Russia continues to blame the West for the hunger crisis.
After 100 days of brutal clashes, the scale of destruction inflicted on Ukraine’s cities is “beyond comprehension,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said Friday. British defense officials say Russian forces are likely to control all of the heavily contested Luhansk region in the next two weeks, but they warned that success will come at a significant cost to Moscow.
Severodonetsk: Gov. Serhiy Haidai of the Luhansk region, which encompasses this strategic city, said Friday that fighting continues in the center of Severodonetsk and in the surrounding villages. While Russian forces captured some 70 percent of this Ukrainian holdout earlier in the week, Kyiv has managed to regain control over 20 percent of the city, he told local media.
Elsewhere in Luhansk: Two Reuters journalists were injured and a driver was killed after an attack on their vehicle when they were traveling between Severodonetsk and the town of Rubizhne on a part of the road controlled by Russian forces. Reuters could not immediately determine the identity of the driver, who was provided by Russian-backed separatists. The journalists suffered minor injuries.
Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions: The Ukrainian military continues to conduct counteroffensives in the southern region of Kherson and has successfully prevented Russian troops from regaining ground in its northeast, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Occupying forces in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have also reportedly started distributing Russian passports to local residents, according to the ISW, as Moscow seeks to exert its influence over the seized territory. This week, the Moscow-installed administration in Zaporizhzhia signed a decree to “nationalize” property owned by the Ukrainian government. Land, natural resources and parts of the economy will be seized, though it is not clear whether the administration has the power to enforce the policy.
Putin thinks West will blink first in war of attrition, Russian elites sayReturn to menu
Russian President Vladimir Putin is digging in for a long war of attrition over Ukraine and will be relentless in trying to use economic weapons, such as a blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, to whittle away Western support for Kyiv, according to members of Russia’s economic elite.
The Kremlin has seized on recent signs of hesitancy by some European governments as an indication the West could lose focus in seeking to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, especially as global energy costs surge following the imposition of sanctions on Moscow.
Putin “believes the West will become exhausted,” said one well-connected Russian billionaire, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. Putin had not expected the West’s initially strong and united response, “but now he is trying to reshape the situation, and he believes that in the longer term, he will win,” the billionaire said. Western leaders are vulnerable to election cycles, and “he believes public opinion can flip in one day.”
Putin blames Western sanctions for world food problemsReturn to menu
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday blamed an emerging food crisis on sanctions by Western countries for the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin said on an appearance on Russian TV that “we are now seeing attempts to shift the responsibility for what is happening on the world food market, the emerging problems in this market, onto Russia,” according to the Associated Press, which described the comments as Putin’s most extensive comments on the food crisis.
Putin balked at allegations that Russia is halting grain shipments from Ukraine, calling it “bluster” and an excuse for the West to blame Russia for its problems.
As The Washington Post previously reported, Russia’s navy effectively controls all traffic in the northern third of the Black Sea, according to U.S. intelligence assessments, with Western officials accusing Moscow of using food as a form of blackmail. Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil, as well as a major exporter of corn and wheat.
