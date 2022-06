Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine claws back part of Severodonetsk, but Putin shows no sign of slowing

Bullet Key update

After 100 days of brutal clashes, the scale of destruction inflicted on Ukraine’s cities is “beyond comprehension,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said Friday. British defense officials say Russian forces are likely to control all of the heavily contested Luhansk region in the next two weeks, but they warned that success will come at a significant cost to Moscow.

Severodonetsk: Gov. Serhiy Haidai of the Luhansk region, which encompasses this strategic city, said Friday that fighting continues in the center of Severodonetsk and in the surrounding villages. While Russian forces captured some 70 percent of this Ukrainian holdout earlier in the week, Kyiv has managed to regain control over 20 percent of the city, he told local media.

Elsewhere in Luhansk: Two Reuters journalists were injured and a driver was killed after an attack on their vehicle when they were traveling between Severodonetsk and the town of Rubizhne on a part of the road controlled by Russian forces. Reuters could not immediately determine the identity of the driver, who was provided by Russian-backed separatists. The journalists suffered minor injuries.

Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions: The Ukrainian military continues to conduct counteroffensives in the southern region of Kherson and has successfully prevented Russian troops from regaining ground in its northeast, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Occupying forces in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have also reportedly started distributing Russian passports to local residents, according to the ISW, as Moscow seeks to exert its influence over the seized territory. This week, the Moscow-installed administration in Zaporizhzhia signed a decree to “nationalize” property owned by the Ukrainian government. Land, natural resources and parts of the economy will be seized, though it is not clear whether the administration has the power to enforce the policy.