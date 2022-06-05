Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise appearance for final day of jubilee

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II delighted crowds on Sunday with a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, closing out the celebrations on the final day of her jubilee. Wearing a bright green outfit, the queen smiled and waved at the crowds below. She stepped out alongside Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate, and their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Royal Marines Band played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” with the crowd singing along while the queen looked out at the vast throng, stretching as far as the eye could see.

The queen was last seen in public on Thursday, the first day of celebrations during her record-breaking platinum jubilee. After that appearance, also on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the palace issued a statement saying that the queen was pulling out of some events after experiencing “some discomfort.” She returned to Windsor Castle, which is now her main base.

The queen’s Sunday appearance wasn’t scheduled. But eagle-eyed royal fans at the palace on the final day of the four-day celebration noticed that the Royal Standard flag was hoisted up above Buckingham Palace in the afternoon, meaning the monarch was in residence.

The palace had said there was going to be a “surprise” on the last day, but it was unclear that it would be an appearance by Britain’s 96-year-old monarch, who pulled out of other events.

She still managed to be the star of a concert at the palace on Saturday night, where she featured in a filmed sketch with Paddington Bear.

