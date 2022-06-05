Striking moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Britain pulled out all the stops to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign. In the skies over Buckingham Palace, drones formed the shapes of floating teacups and giant corgis. On the ground, a parade starred 1,400 troops, hundreds of horses and a swarm of royal super fans. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight What is Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee? Here’s your royal guide. Sunday marks the end of a string of Platinum Jubilee celebrations that was a four-day holiday, which also featured street parties and picnics throughout the country. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable moments from the spectacle:

70 jets form “70” in the sky in dramatic military fly-over

The Royal Air Force “flypast” formed the number “70” above London during the Trooping the Color spectacle Thursday — much to the delight of some locals who saw them roar over their houses and to the queen who smiled as she marveled at the spectacle along with crowds on the Mall.

The Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force also performed during the jubilee celebration, leaving a trail of red, white and blue behind them. Emotional crowd members told The Washington Post that the queen has been “a constant for 70 years in a very changing and frightening world."

The fighter jets were too loud for little Prince Louis

With his eyes closed tight and his hands placed firmly over his regal ears, Prince Louis let the world know that the fly-past over Buckingham Palace in honor of his Great-granny’s birthday was way too loud.

The prince, who is the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, appeared to let out a scream as the Queen, seemingly unaware of his meltdown, beamed alongside him on the world-famous balcony.

And the 4-year-old prince didn’t stop there. He was also seen pulling faces, saluting, waving to crowds. The Times of London called him the “royal jester," while The Sun could only find one, very British word for his display: cheeky.

On social media, one viewer described Louis as “the face that launched 1000 memes,” while others said he simply stole the show.

A ‘breathtaking’ light show above Buckingham Palace

A message reading “Thank you Ma’am” lit up the sky above Buckingham Palace Saturday night as a star-studded music concert unfolded. Drones also formed the shape off a giant corgi — the queen’s favorite dog — and huge floating teapot and teacup.

Different images were projected onto the palace during the music concert, known as “Platinum Party at the Palace,” which saw a host of celebrities including Alicia Keys, Queen (the band, not the monarch) and Diana Ross perform on stage in front of thousands.

An estimated 11 million people watched from their homes on Saturday evening, the BBC reported, while thousands more flooded the Mall to witness the display, which was widely hailed as a “breathtaking” tribute to the Queen’s sprawling reign.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles delivered a tribute to his “mummy” and Prince William also hailed his grandmother’s reign. “Occasionally this country just nails it,” tweeted Sky News journalist Mark Austin.

The Queen, Paddington Bear and ‘ma’amalade’ sandwiches

The Queen sat down for tea with Paddington Bear at the palace and Britain went wild. Two British icons, at the same table, discussing a mutual love for marmalade — or should we say “ma’amalade” sandwiches. It was a comedy sketch that took some viewers by surprise, and showcased how at 96, the monarch still has her sense of humor.

The mystery of what the queen keeps in her handbag was finally solved, as the Elizabeth was filmed pulling out a sandwich from her bag in the sketch — before the unlikely pair went onto play the beat to the opening of the song “We will rock you” by Queen on their floral teacups and saucers as the band in real-life played outside the palace.

This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene.

The Queen having tea with Paddington - incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise #platinumpartyatthepalace pic.twitter.com/88NP1ScpXx — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) June 4, 2022

Famous golden carriage closes out huge street carnival

Among the last striking moments of the four-day weekend, Britain’s famed Gold State Coach appeared Sunday to close out the celebrations at the Jubilee Pageant, which will serve as a carnival involving children and art groups from local communities.

The elaborate coach, which is seven meters long and weighs four tons, is the third oldest surviving coach in the United Kingdom and features engraved lion heads, palm trees and cherubs on its roof.

It is rarely seen on the streets of London but when it is, it is pulled by eight horses and moves at a walking pace.

The Queen used the #GoldStateCoach to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her Coronation in 1953. pic.twitter.com/SYmO1FbT1l — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) June 5, 2022

– William Booth, Karla Adam and Adela Suliman contributed to this report.

