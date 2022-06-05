Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine scolds Macron; Kyiv’s forces say they have regained ground in east

Ukraine and Russia are locked in an intense street-by-street fight for territory in the eastern city of Severodonetsk and surrounding areas, with Kyiv’s forces saying they have clawed back ground under a barrage of artillery attacks in recent days and Moscow saying Ukraine is suffering “critical losses” and retreating.
On Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced French President Emmanuel Macron for suggesting that the West should not “humiliate” Russia. Macron indicated in an interview with French newspapers that allowing Russia to avoid embarrassment could create “an exit ramp through diplomatic channels” once fighting stops. Kuleba tweeted that such a statement “can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it.”
Kyiv and Moscow also traded barbs on Saturday over a fire that engulfed a towering wooden monastery in eastern Ukraine, with each side accusing the other of sparking the blaze. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian army of “systematically destroying Ukraine’s cultural and historical heritage, as well as social infrastructure, housing, and everything necessary for normal life.”
A towering wooden monastery that is part of a revered centuries-old Ukrainian Orthodox Church site caught fire and sustained heavy damage, officials said Saturday.
Ukrainian leaders said in a statement on Twitter that Russia bombed the All Saints Monastery, which is affiliated with Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church. Videos posted on social media showed flames engulfing the ornate building, which drew tourists and pilgrims before the war. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church said it had no information on whether Saturday’s attack caused deaths or injuries.
Ukraine’s mission to the U.N. office in Vienna wrote, “Would Patriarch Kiril finally call president putin 2 end the war or would he continue blessing russia’s army?”
Russia’s Defense Ministry denied that its forces were involved in the attack. Instead, it accused Ukrainian troops of firing at the monastery and sparking the blaze.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday evening called on Russian church leaders to make “a clear condemnation of each of those who condone aggression.”
“Russia is deliberately and systematically destroying Ukraine’s cultural and historical heritage,” he said.
The monastery is part of the Svyatogorsk Lavra, a sacred site along the Siversky Donets river. In March, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church said a bomb fell near a bridge and blasted the facility, breaking windows. Church leaders said more than 500 people were seeking refuge there at the time of the attack.
UNESCO has included the Svyatogorsk Lavra on a list of cultural sites damaged during the war.
The war has raised tensions between the Ukrainian and the Russian Orthodox churches; Christianity is the dominant faith in both nations. Kirill has been a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion. Religious and secular leaders in Ukraine and other countries have called on Kirill to take a stance against the war. In May, Pope Francis warned him not to be “Putin’s altar boy.”
Ukrainian forces appear to be slowing Moscow’s efforts to surround their troops in the eastern Luhansk region, including in Severodonetsk, through “prudent and effective local counterattacks” in the city and their defense of the western Siversky Donets riverbank, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Severodonetsk: Ukrainian forces are regaining land and now control about half of this city, according to the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai. Russian forces had captured about 70 percent last week. Fighting has escalated in the city’s streets over the past three days under a constant barrage of artillery attacks, said the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Stryuk.
Elsewhere in Luhansk: Haidai countered a Friday assessment by Britain’s Defense Ministry that Russian forces would probably control all of the heavily contested Luhansk region in the next two weeks. He said Ukraine’s troops have enough reinforcements to defend their positions and launch more attacks. ISW analysts said Ukraine’s forces are probably “more degraded” than his remarks imply, but defenses “remain strong.” They noted that Moscow’s military has “concentrated all of its available resources on this single battle to make only modest gains.”
Kherson region: Russian forces are also facing strong resistance in this southern region, Ukraine’s military said in an update on Saturday. Moscow occupied the city of Kherson in the early days of the war and has apparently started issuing Russian passports in the city and in Melitopol to the east.
Kyiv region: Two districts in Kyiv were hit by missile strikes Sunday morning, leaving one person hospitalized, the capital city’s mayor said. Ukrainian investigators have exhumed more than 1,300 bodies of civilians as part of the nation’s investigation of potential war crimes. The identities of more than 200 people found dead have not yet been determined, the Internal Affairs Ministry said in an update on Saturday.
David Walker, Meryl Kornfield, Bryan Pietsch and Christine Armario contributed to this report.
