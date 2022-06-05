Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine scolds Macron; Kyiv’s forces say they have regained ground in east

Bullet Key update

Ukrainian forces appear to be slowing Moscow’s efforts to surround their troops in the eastern Luhansk region, including in Severodonetsk, through “prudent and effective local counterattacks” in the city and their defense of the western Siversky Donets riverbank, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Severodonetsk: Ukrainian forces are regaining land and now control about half of this city, according to the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai. Russian forces had captured about 70 percent last week. Fighting has escalated in the city’s streets over the past three days under a constant barrage of artillery attacks, said the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Stryuk.

Elsewhere in Luhansk: Haidai countered a Friday assessment by Britain’s Defense Ministry that Russian forces would probably control all of the heavily contested Luhansk region in the next two weeks. He said Ukraine’s troops have enough reinforcements to defend their positions and launch more attacks. ISW analysts said Ukraine’s forces are probably “more degraded” than his remarks imply, but defenses “remain strong.” They noted that Moscow’s military has “concentrated all of its available resources on this single battle to make only modest gains.”

Kherson region: Russian forces are also facing strong resistance in this southern region, Ukraine’s military said in an update on Saturday. Moscow occupied the city of Kherson in the early days of the war and has apparently started issuing Russian passports in the city and in Melitopol to the east.

Kyiv region: Two districts in Kyiv were hit by missile strikes Sunday morning, leaving one person hospitalized, the capital city’s mayor said. Ukrainian investigators have exhumed more than 1,300 bodies of civilians as part of the nation’s investigation of potential war crimes. The identities of more than 200 people found dead have not yet been determined, the Internal Affairs Ministry said in an update on Saturday.