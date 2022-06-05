The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine scolds Macron; Kyiv’s forces say they have regained ground in east

Key updates
Key battlefield updates: Kyiv’s forces say they’re slowing Moscow’s eastern advance
U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said the U.S. will support the investigation of possible war crimes committed by Russian forces. (Video: Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated June 5, 2022 at 2:43 a.m. EDT|Published June 5, 2022 at 2:42 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Ukraine and Russia are locked in an intense street-by-street fight for territory in the eastern city of Severodonetsk and surrounding areas, with Kyiv’s forces saying they have clawed back ground under a barrage of artillery attacks in recent days and Moscow saying Ukraine is suffering “critical losses” and retreating.

The Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine appears to be having some success slowing Russia’s advances and its defenses “remain strong.” Severodonetsk is one of the last cities standing in the way of Russia controlling the entire Luhansk region.

On Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounced French President Emmanuel Macron for suggesting that the West should not “humiliate” Russia. Macron indicated in an interview with French newspapers that allowing Russia to avoid embarrassment could create “an exit ramp through diplomatic channels” once fighting stops. Kuleba tweeted that such a statement “can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it.”

Kyiv and Moscow also traded barbs on Saturday over a fire that engulfed a towering wooden monastery in eastern Ukraine, with each side accusing the other of sparking the blaze. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian army of “systematically destroying Ukraine’s cultural and historical heritage, as well as social infrastructure, housing, and everything necessary for normal life.”

Here’s what else to know

  • Two districts in Kyiv were hit by missile strikes Sunday morning, leaving one person hospitalized, its mayor said.
  • Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited Sweden on Saturday to show support for its bid to join NATO, one day after a similar stop in Finland. The two Nordic nations are participating in naval exercises in the Baltic Sea with the United States and 13 NATO allies, in a visible sign of the expanding military partnership.
  • Ukrainian investigators have exhumed more than 1,300 bodies of civilians in the Kyiv region as part of the nation’s ongoing investigation into potential war crimes. The identities of more than 200 people found dead have not yet been determined.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Loading...