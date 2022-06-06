How Boris Johnson went from landslide victory to no confidence vote

June 2022: Vote of no-confidence

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed that Johnson would face a vote of no confidence by his fellow Conservative Party lawmaker after at least 54 came out in favor of the motion.

The vote will be held in the evening of June 6, with Johnson needing a simple majority of 180 votes or more to remain in power.

Though many analysts believe Johnson had the votes to stay in power if it is anywhere near a close vote, he will probably face calls to resign anyway.

Former allies have come out against him, suggesting that despite his electoral win in 2019, he had since sullied the Conservative Party’s name.

“You are simply seeking to campaign, to keep changing the subject and to create political and cultural dividing lines mainly for your advantage, at a time when the economy is struggling, inflation is soaring and growth is anemic at best,” ex-minister Jesse Norman wrote in a letter released Monday.