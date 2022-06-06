Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky visits troops as Putin issues threat to West

BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum Severodonetsk UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Dnipro Russian-held areas and troop movement Mariupol Mykolaiv ROMANIA Sea of Azov Kherson Odessa Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of June 5 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian troop movement Russian-held areas BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy Separatist- controlled area POL. Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Severodonetsk Mykolaiv Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa Kherson Crimea Black Sea Annexed by Russia in 2014 200 MILES Control areas as of June 5 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Zhytomyr Severodonetsk Poltava Lviv Izyum Cherkasy Lyman UKRAINE Kramatorsk Luhansk Dnipro Uman Kropyvnytskyi Donetsk Separatist- controlled area Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Russian-held areas and troop movement Mykolaiv ROMANIA Berdyansk Kherson Sea of Azov Odessa RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of June 5 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

More than 100 days into the war, Ukrainian forces appeared to make progress in a key eastern city, pushing back a Russian offensive that is fixated on the entire Donbas region. But Russia also targeted Kyiv over the weekend for the first time in weeks, signaling that perhaps no city in Ukraine is safe from attack.

Here are some updates from across the country:

Severodonetsk: Russian and Ukrainian forces have traded territorial gains in this strategic city in the eastern Luhansk province. Ukrainian officials said over the weekend that they now control about half of the city, wresting approximately 20 percent from Russia in recent days. British defense officials said Monday that “heavy fighting continues” in the contested city, and Russian forces continue to push toward Slovyansk as part of their attempt to surround Ukrainian forces.

Elsewhere in Luhansk: Regional police say Russia has shelled a humanitarian aid facility in Lysychansk, a city separated from Severodonetsk by a river. As of Sunday evening, authorities had not released information on potential casualties but said they were investigating the strike as a potential war crime. On the same day, 98 people were evacuated from Lysychansk, offering hope to a region that has faced relentless bombing in recent weeks.

Kyiv: For the first time in over a month, Russian rockets struck the Ukrainian capital, shattering the city’s sense of tentative safety. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its missiles destroyed tanks and other armored vehicles sent to Ukraine by Eastern European allies, but Ukrainian authorities denied this and accused Moscow of targeting civilian infrastructure. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia was probably attempting to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to Ukrainian troops by striking rail infrastructure.

Mykolaiv oblast: Authorities in this southern region reported a “mass rocket attack” early Sunday, offering few details but saying that Ukrainian defense systems had destroyed two of the incoming missiles and the others had targeted several cities. One local official said residential buildings in the city of Mykolaiv were hit, causing deaths and injuries. The Washington Post could not verify the report Sunday.