Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky visits troops as Putin issues threat to West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited troops on the front lines in eastern Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk, where officials accused Russia of shelling a humanitarian aid facility. The visits come as Russia bears down on the country’s east, testing the resolve and morale of Ukrainian troops, who have withstood more than 100 days of war.
Russia has focused its might particularly on the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Donbas region, where it continued to press Ukrainian forces early Monday. A day earlier, the regional governor said that Ukraine had regained ground in the area and that the two sides each held half of Severodonetsk, as the tug of war over the last large eastern city in partial Ukrainian control dragged on.
Britain on Monday said it will send Ukraine long-range rocket systems, despite a threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would expand its attacks if Ukraine was given long-range weapons, though he did not elaborate. The United States last week said it will send Ukraine rocket systems with a slightly shorter range than the systems to be sent by Britain.
Here’s what else to know
Trading territory in the east, rockets in the capital: Update from Ukraine’s key battlefieldsReturn to menu
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Sumy
POLAND
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Lviv
Izyum
Severodonetsk
UKRAINE
Separatist-
controlled
area
Dnipro
Russian-held
areas
and troop
movement
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
ROMANIA
Sea of
Azov
Kherson
Odessa
Crimea
Annexed
by Russia
in 2014
Black
Sea
Control areas as of June 5
100 MILES
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian
troop movement
Russian-held
areas
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Sumy
Separatist-
controlled
area
POL.
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Lviv
Severodonetsk
Mykolaiv
Mariupol
ROMANIA
Odessa
Kherson
Crimea
Black
Sea
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
200 MILES
Control areas as of June 5
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
THE WASHINGTON POST
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Sumy
POLAND
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Zhytomyr
Severodonetsk
Poltava
Lviv
Izyum
Cherkasy
Lyman
UKRAINE
Kramatorsk
Luhansk
Dnipro
Uman
Kropyvnytskyi
Donetsk
Separatist-
controlled
area
Zaporizhzhia
Mariupol
Russian-held
areas and troop movement
Mykolaiv
ROMANIA
Berdyansk
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Odessa
RUSSIA
Crimea
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
Black
Sea
Control areas as of June 5
100 MILES
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
More than 100 days into the war, Ukrainian forces appeared to make progress in a key eastern city, pushing back a Russian offensive that is fixated on the entire Donbas region. But Russia also targeted Kyiv over the weekend for the first time in weeks, signaling that perhaps no city in Ukraine is safe from attack.
Here are some updates from across the country:
Severodonetsk: Russian and Ukrainian forces have traded territorial gains in this strategic city in the eastern Luhansk province. Ukrainian officials said over the weekend that they now control about half of the city, wresting approximately 20 percent from Russia in recent days. British defense officials said Monday that “heavy fighting continues” in the contested city, and Russian forces continue to push toward Slovyansk as part of their attempt to surround Ukrainian forces.
Elsewhere in Luhansk: Regional police say Russia has shelled a humanitarian aid facility in Lysychansk, a city separated from Severodonetsk by a river. As of Sunday evening, authorities had not released information on potential casualties but said they were investigating the strike as a potential war crime. On the same day, 98 people were evacuated from Lysychansk, offering hope to a region that has faced relentless bombing in recent weeks.
Kyiv: For the first time in over a month, Russian rockets struck the Ukrainian capital, shattering the city’s sense of tentative safety. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its missiles destroyed tanks and other armored vehicles sent to Ukraine by Eastern European allies, but Ukrainian authorities denied this and accused Moscow of targeting civilian infrastructure. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia was probably attempting to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to Ukrainian troops by striking rail infrastructure.
Mykolaiv oblast: Authorities in this southern region reported a “mass rocket attack” early Sunday, offering few details but saying that Ukrainian defense systems had destroyed two of the incoming missiles and the others had targeted several cities. One local official said residential buildings in the city of Mykolaiv were hit, causing deaths and injuries. The Washington Post could not verify the report Sunday.
Snake Island: British officials said that after the loss of the Russian warship Moskva in April, Russian forces probably moved air defense assets — including SA-15 and SA-22 systems — to Snake Island in the western Black Sea to protect naval vessels in the area. Russia’s activities on the island are contributing to a maritime blockade and hindering Ukrainian trade, including grain exports, they added.
Photos show destruction to Kyiv rail yard hit by Russian missilesReturn to menu
Photos show the damage to a railway facility in Kyiv after Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital for the first time in more than a month, prompting a warning from officials that the city is still under threat despite the relative calm of recent weeks.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the strikes on Sunday morning destroyed tanks sent to Ukraine by Eastern European countries to help with its war effort, an assertion that was swiftly rebutted by Ukrainian officials.
Oleksandr Kamyshin, chief executive of the state-owned Ukrainian Railways, said four missiles struck a rail car repair yard in the Darnytsia district but no tanks were there.
“Officially, I declare that there is no military equipment in the repair works,” Kamyshin said, inviting reporters and photographers to visit the facility and verify for themselves. “We will confirm that Russia once again lied and that their real goal is the economy of Ukraine and the civilian population.”
Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia was likely attempting to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to Ukrainian troops by striking rail infrastructure.
Photos from the scene show wreckage including steel beams and bricks strewn along a street. Others show workers and firefighters walking through the rubble to assess the damage.
Moscow contends that high-precision, long-range air-based missiles destroyed T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles supplied by Eastern European countries. The tanks and other equipment were stored at the repair facility on the outskirts of Kyiv, the ministry said.
Although Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv region weeks ago after their unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the capital, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Kyiv remains a target.
“The war is in a hot phase,” she said during a live television broadcast Sunday, according to the Ukrainian news agency Suspilne. “And Kyiv remains Russia’s main goal.”
Zelensky meets with troops on eastern front line, office saysReturn to menu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops on the front line in the east, his office announced Sunday.
Zelensky’s office described a visit to the Zaporizhzhia region as a working trip during which he met with troops and police forces. Oleksandr Starukh, who leads the military in the area, said nearly 60 percent of the territory is “temporarily occupied by Russian troops, and fighting is underway in some parts,” according to Zelensky’s office.
The fighting cut electricity to 77 settlements in the region, according to Starukh, who noted that 2,700 infrastructure facilities had been destroyed but 700 had been rebuilt.
Zelensky’s office said that it had received reports that Russian forces in parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia had begun distributing Russian passports to residents and that a Moscow-backed administration occupying Zaporizhzhia signed a decree to “nationalize” property owned by the Ukrainian government.
The president also visited troops in the area of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, his office said early Monday.
Putin threatens to hit new targets if long-range missiles are sent to UkraineReturn to menu
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened a wider campaign of bombing and shelling Sunday should the United States send longer-range rockets to Ukraine, at the same time dismissing the advanced shorter-range missiles President Biden has already promised as “nothing new.”
Putin said new targets that have yet to be attacked by Russia would be hit if Ukraine received longer-range missiles, but did not say which ones. Biden has not offered longer-range weapons and is not expected to do so. He has insisted that Ukraine not use the shorter-range weapons systems to attack Russia within its borders.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces were anxiously awaiting delivery of the promised M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, commonly known as HIMARS, hoping they might help turn the tide in their attempt to hold on to at least a portion of the area where the fiercest battles, street-to-street, now rage in and around the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukraine and Russia are locked in an intense street-by-street fight for territory in the eastern city of Severodonetsk and surrounding areas, with Kyiv’s forces saying they have clawed back ground under a barrage of artillery attacks in recent days and Moscow saying Ukraine is suffering “critical losses” and retreating. The Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine appears to be having some success slowing Russia’s advances and its defenses “remain strong.” Severodonetsk is one of the last cities standing in the way of Russia controlling the entire Luhansk region.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.