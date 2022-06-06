The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky visits troops as Putin issues threat to West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is briefed on the conflict during a trip to the Zaporizhzhia region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)
By
and 
 
Updated June 6, 2022 at 2:45 a.m. EDT|Published June 6, 2022 at 2:05 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited troops on the front lines in eastern Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk, where officials accused Russia of shelling a humanitarian aid facility. The visits come as Russia bears down on the country’s east, testing the resolve and morale of Ukrainian troops, who have withstood more than 100 days of war.

Russia has focused its might particularly on the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Donbas region, where it continued to press Ukrainian forces early Monday. A day earlier, the regional governor said that Ukraine had regained ground in the area and that the two sides each held half of Severodonetsk, as the tug of war over the last large eastern city in partial Ukrainian control dragged on.

Britain on Monday said it will send Ukraine long-range rocket systems, despite a threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow would expand its attacks if Ukraine was given long-range weapons, though he did not elaborate. The United States last week said it will send Ukraine rocket systems with a slightly shorter range than the systems to be sent by Britain.

Here’s what else to know

  • Rockets struck Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, for the first time in a month on Sunday. Russia claimed its missiles destroyed tanks and other armored vehicles sent to Ukraine by Eastern European allies, while Ukraine said the target was a railway repair facility.
  • Ukraine’s national soccer team lost an emotional game on Sunday, ending its World Cup dream after a dramatic war-delayed run that saw the country and its diaspora rally in support of the squad.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Loading...