Millions looted from Afghan government during Taliban takeover

KABUL — Tens of millions of dollars disappeared from Afghan government bank accounts during the Taliban takeover in August, according to a U.S. government watchdog report released Monday, the latest in a series detailing the collapse of the Afghan government and its military. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The assessment by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, examined allegations that Afghan government officials took tens of millions of dollars with them as they fled the country. Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani was specifically accused of loading millions of dollars onto the helicopters that he and his close aides used to flee Kabul as Taliban fighters entered the city.

After the Taliban’s sudden military takeover of Afghanistan, media reports emerged alleging Ghani stole over $150 million in government funds when he fled, feeding public anger with the former leader for leaving Afghanistan. Ghani’s departure is seen by many as the decisive event that allowed Taliban forces to walk into Kabul and take complete control of the country.

SIGAR found the theft of millions by Ghani “unlikely,” but said the former president did leave with some cash, however, “evidence indicates that this number did not exceed $1 million and may have been closer in value to $500,000.”

The report quotes one former senior official who fled with Ghani on the helicopters stating, “everyone had $5,000 to $10,000 in their pockets … No one had millions.” The official was not named in the public version of the assessment. Ghani has also repeatedly denied the allegations of theft.

But tens of millions remain unaccounted for. SIGAR found evidence of “$5 million taken from the presidential palace and tens of millions taken from the vault at the National Directorate of Security,” the former Afghan government’s main intelligence agency. Although the investigation has not determined if the money was removed from the country by government officials.

The former Afghan president and many of his close aides now live in the United Arab Emirates, whose government welcomed him and his family on humanitarian grounds.

The report stated its investigation into stolen Afghan assets are ongoing.

