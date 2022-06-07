China’s university entrance exams are already stressful, now add covid

Placeholder while article actions load

SHENZHEN, China — Zhu Yongtao has spent more than a month locked down at his high school here in southern China so he can take the biggest exam of his life. On Tuesday morning, under a light drizzle, he strode into an exam hall for the “gaokao,” China’s notoriously grueling college entrance exam.

“I’m still a little bit nervous, even though we’ve prepared a lot,” said Zhu, a bespectacled 17-year-old clad in a blue and white uniform. “It’s definitely motivated us, being locked down at school for 40 days. We were able to focus on studying.”

Under China’s strict “zero covid” policy, even a single positive case at a school could put everyone into quarantine. To ensure an outbreak wouldn’t derail college hopes, Zhu’s school and others across the country sealed themselves off weeks before gaokao, with students and teachers alike barred from leaving campus.

The pandemic has made this tough three-day exam even more challenging. This year 120 students are taking gaokao in quarantine centers, and 700 students taking it from some other sort of lockdown, according to Chinese publication The Paper, citing China’s Ministry of Education. Twelve covid-positive students in Beijing, Liaoning and Sichuan are taking the test from field hospitals.

With a record 11.93 million students taking it this year, the exam will put a strain on China’s pandemic-prevention system, as the largest mass gathering ahead of a crucial Chinese Communist Party congress in the autumn, when China’s leader Xi Jinping is expected to break precedent by staying on for a third term.

Local officials are anxious to avoid an outbreak on their turf ahead of the congress. School administrators nationwide have been tasked to do everything they can to keep the gaokao from becoming a superspreader event.

Unlike in the United States, where college admittance is assessed on a range of factors, in China it largely comes down to gaokao scores. There’s enormous pressure for students to do well on the test, which can affect the rest of their lives.

“All I can do is call my daughter and tell her to relax,” said a mother standing outside a Shenzhen gaokao test site Tuesday morning, who only gave her surname Dai. “There’s no need to add to her stress.”

In Shanghai, China’s most populous city, gaokao has been delayed by a month, as the city emerges from a traumatic two-month lockdown.

Many gaokao takers have had their three years of high school study repeatedly disrupted by pandemic lockdowns and periods of remote learning.

In Shenzhen, a father who only gave his surname Peng, worried that his daughter faced an uphill battle against high school seniors in cities that have seen fewer lockdowns.

“This class is especially unfortunate,” Peng said. “They’ve been taking online classes for three years. If they have to compete with students across the country, they will be at a disadvantage.”

Peng said his daughter was only able to come visit home four times during the school year due to pandemic restrictions.

On Tuesday morning, he stood outside the test site to cheer her on from afar. The buses brought the masked students directly into the test center, past the parents standing outside. Staffers held up signs to remind pedestrians to keep quiet so the students could concentrate. A red banner had been strung along the street median: “Gaokao is underway. Please maintain silence.”

The exam covers Chinese, math and a foreign language for all students, with differing sections for those planning to major in social or natural sciences. There are variations from region to region in China.

The Beijing version of the exam this year includes a choice of three short essays, one of which is to write a slogan encouraging social distancing while waiting in line for coronavirus tests, according to the Paper.

A number of Chinese universities have been operating as closed campuses this year, even in cities like Nanjing reporting zero new coronavirus cases. Student protests have erupted at some universities, including at the prestigious Peking University in the capital over restrictions.

Students heading to university next year will be doing so during a period of flux. In addition to the covid restrictions, there has been a government effort to infuse the curriculum with more patriotic education. Xi has also called on universities to resist following the examples of those abroad, prompting several to opt out of foreign rankings, which could have an impact for further studies.

On Tuesday morning, Lin Liyi, 18, said he believed he was ready to face the test, despite the challenges.

“We were locked down at school for a month,” he said. “It had a pretty big impact.”

Chiang reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

