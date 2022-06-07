Lilibet turns 1, and photos show Harry and Meghan’s daughter loving it

Placeholder while article actions load

A friend of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has shared rare photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple’s daughter, at her first birthday party in the United Kingdom, during a long weekend marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Misan Harriman, a photographer and friend of Harry and Meghan, posted the photos, which were taken at Lilibet’s birthday party at Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s residence in Windsor, on social media Monday.

It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bg3RY6MOEu — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2022

Harry and Meghan, who announced they would take a step back from their official roles as working members of the royal family in 2020 and move to California, returned to the United Kingdom to take part in a four-day extravaganza marking the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple mostly kept a low profile at the various parties, parades and events organized for the occasion.

The queen reportedly met her great-granddaughter Lilibet — who is named after her and after Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales — for the first time last week.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie, who co-wrote a book about the Sussexes’ exit from their official roles within the monarchy, tweeted that Harry and Meghan “invited close friends and family for an ‘intimate backyard picnic’ at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor on Saturday” to celebrate Lilibet, citing a spokesperson for the couple.

Photos from the event shared by Harriman on Twitter and Instagram include a portrait of Lilibet, sitting on the grass and wearing a light blue dress and bow, as well as a black-and-white group shot of Meghan holding Lilibet as she stands next to Harriman’s wife, Camilla Holmstroem, and their two daughters.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said in a statement shared by Scobie that the couple were “incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter.” Party guests enjoyed baked goods by Claire Ptak, who made Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake, Scobie said.

The spokesperson added that the couple were “amazed” to learn that “people around the world” donated over $100,000 to World Central Kitchen in Lilibet’s honor. An online fundraiser organized by the couple’s supporters — who call themselves the “Sussex Squad” — had raised nearly $109,000 for the charity early Tuesday in honor of Lilibet and her brother, Archie, who celebrated his third birthday last month.

Several members of the royal family wished Lilibet a happy birthday Saturday — including Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who were in Wales that day to mark the jubilee.

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

The royal family’s official Twitter account also wished Lilibet “a very Happy 1st Birthday,” as did Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall.

