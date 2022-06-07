The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Severodonetsk is ‘dead,’ Zelensky says; Moscow rebuked at U.N. for fueling food crisis

Update from Ukraine’s key battlefields: Trading territory in the east, rockets in the capital
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met troops in the Zaporizhzhya region on June 5 and visited two towns near the front of battles against the Russian army. (Video: Reuters)
Updated June 7, 2022 at 3:29 a.m. EDT|Published June 7, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian officials offered mixed messages on the fight for Severodonetsk, with a regional official saying the outlook had worsened for defenders of the key eastern city. But President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made a trip near that front line over the weekend, told reporters that Ukrainian forces have “every chance” of reclaiming Severodonetsk, even while saying the city was “dead” — an apparent reference to how most residents have been driven out by relentless Russian shelling.

The Ukrainian leader also said Monday that the Kremlin aimed to seize Zaporizhzhia, a major southeastern city that would allow Russian troops better access to the center of the country. Russia continued pummeling much of Ukraine, striking Sumy in the northeast, through the Donbas region in the east and Odessa in the south, Kyiv said. The southern Mykolaiv region has also been the target of fierce strikes, and the European Union condemned a recent attack on a major grain depository there.

Russia came under withering criticism from the West for its blockade of Ukrainian ports, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling reports of Moscow stealing the country’s grain “credible.” European Council President Charles Michel told the United Nations that the Kremlin was to blame for creating the global food crisis and weaponizing Ukraine’s grain exports, prompting Russia’s ambassador to walk out of the meeting.

Here’s what else to know

  • Russian authorities have placed the occupied southern port city of Mariupol under quarantine over concerns about disease outbreaks, a Ukrainian official in exile said.
  • The Kremlin announced more travel bans targeting notable Americans, including several top airline executives and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. The measure is largely symbolic.
  • Ukraine is considering making English an official language of business communication in the hopes of attracting foreign investment and better integrating Ukraine with Europe, the country’s prime minister said.
