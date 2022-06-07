Russia-Ukraine war live updates Severodonetsk is ‘dead,’ Zelensky says; Moscow rebuked at U.N. for fueling food crisis

Ukrainian officials offered mixed messages on the fight for Severodonetsk, with a regional official saying the outlook had worsened for defenders of the key eastern city. But President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made a trip near that front line over the weekend, told reporters that Ukrainian forces have “every chance” of reclaiming Severodonetsk, even while saying the city was “dead” — an apparent reference to how most residents have been driven out by relentless Russian shelling.
The Ukrainian leader also said Monday that the Kremlin aimed to seize Zaporizhzhia, a major southeastern city that would allow Russian troops better access to the center of the country. Russia continued pummeling much of Ukraine, striking Sumy in the northeast, through the Donbas region in the east and Odessa in the south, Kyiv said. The southern Mykolaiv region has also been the target of fierce strikes, and the European Union condemned a recent attack on a major grain depository there.
Russia came under withering criticism from the West for its blockade of Ukrainian ports, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling reports of Moscow stealing the country’s grain “credible.” European Council President Charles Michel told the United Nations that the Kremlin was to blame for creating the global food crisis and weaponizing Ukraine’s grain exports, prompting Russia’s ambassador to walk out of the meeting.
Ukraine considers making English an official language for business
Ukraine is considering making English an official language of business communication, according to Denys Shmyhal, the country’s prime minister. In a statement posted to Telegram on Monday, he expressed hope that doing so could accelerate Ukraine’s integration into Europe.
Shmyhal said the government is working on an initiative to give English that designation. “English is now used in business communication throughout the civilized world,” he added.
Most Ukrainians speak Ukrainian or Russian.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of committing “genocide” against the Russian-speaking people of the eastern Donbas region but never produced evidence for his claim.
Russia's ambassador storms out at U.N. as E.U. blames Moscow for global food crisis
European Council President Charles Michel accused Russia of triggering a global food crisis with its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York on Monday, prompting Moscow’s U.N. ambassador to walk out.
“The Kremlin is using food supplies as a stealth missile against developing countries,” Michel said. “The dramatic consequences of Russia’s war are spilling over across the globe. And this is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty and destabilizing entire regions.”
Michel also hit back at Moscow’s claims that Western sanctions are to blame. “The E.U. has no sanctions on the agricultural sector in Russia. Zero. And even our sanctions on the Russian transport sector do not go beyond our E.U. borders,” he said.
“You may leave the room, maybe it’s easier not to listen to the truth Mr. Ambassador,” Michel said, directly addressing Russia’s representative, Vassily Nebenzia, as he stormed from the room, before continuing with his prepared remarks. “Our sanctions do not prevent Russian flagged vessels from carrying grain, food or fertilizers to developing countries,” he said.
Michel’s remarks come the same day U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a virtual meeting on food security that reports Russia is plundering Ukrainian grain to export for its own profit are “credible.” Blinken also accused Russia of using propaganda to shift the blame onto the West even as its bombs destroy fields and its naval blockade prevents Ukrainian grain ships from leaving key ports.
“The Kremlin needs to realize that it is exporting starvation and suffering well beyond Ukraine’s borders,” Blinken said.
Update from Ukraine's key battlefields: Trading territory in the east, rockets in the capital
More than 100 days into the war, Ukrainian and Russian troops remain mired in heated combat for Severodonetsk, the Luhansk area’s largest city where Kyiv still retains some control. The Ukrainian military said Monday that it had prevented Russia from seizing a strategic highway in the region, but the fight within Severodonetsk has worsened for the defenders, local officials said.
Severodonetsk: Prospects for Ukrainian forces defending the city have deteriorated, according to Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai, who compared the intensity of Russian shelling there to what occurred in the battered port city of Mariupol before it fell. But he wrote on Telegram on Monday that fighters were still holding on to an important industrial zone.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Monday battlefield report that Moscow is likely to have control over most of Severodonetsk. But it is difficult to determine precise lines of control in urban warfare, the ISW cautioned.
Elsewhere in Luhansk: Regional police said Russia has shelled a humanitarian aid facility in Lysychansk, a city separated from Severodonetsk by a river. As of Sunday evening, authorities had not released information on potential casualties but said they were investigating the strike as a potential war crime. On the same day, 98 people were evacuated from Lysychansk, offering hope to a region that has faced relentless bombing in recent weeks.
Kyiv: For the first time in over a month, Russian rockets struck the Ukrainian capital, shattering the city’s tentative sense of safety. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its missiles destroyed tanks and other armored vehicles sent to Ukraine by Eastern European allies, but Ukrainian authorities denied this and accused Moscow of targeting civilian infrastructure. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia was probably attempting to disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to Ukrainian troops by striking rail infrastructure.
Mykolaiv oblast: Authorities in the southern region said intense Russian shelling continued Monday, after reports of a “mass rocket attack” early Sunday. The attack resulted in civilian casualties, the city council said in a preliminary report, though no further details were provided.
Mariupol: The bombed-out Black Sea city is under quarantine imposed by occupying forces, a Ukrainian official in exile said Monday. The Washington Post could not independently verify this claim. But the city’s destroyed water supply system, coupled with decomposing bodies and garbage littered across the streets, may be a breeding ground for cholera outbreaks.
Snake Island: British officials said that after the loss of the Russian warship Moskva in April, Moscow probably moved air defense assets — including SA-15 and SA-22 systems — to Snake Island in the western Black Sea to protect naval vessels in the area. Russia’s activities on the island are contributing to a maritime blockade and hindering Ukrainian trade, including grain exports, the officials added.
Russia announces more sanctions against Americans
In response to U.S. sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has announced more travel bans targeting notable Americans, adding to a list of high-profile people prevented from entering the country.
United Airlines President Brett Hart, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings were among the more than 60 Americans barred from entering Russia in response “to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young also are part of the list.
Last month, Russia barred nearly 1,000 Americans from entering the country in response to the U.S. stance on the war, including President Biden and high-ranking officials in his administration, as well as media personalities.
On D-Day anniversary, Milley says Ukrainians suffer 'horrors' like World War II
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France — The top Pentagon general said Monday that Ukrainians are “experiencing the same horrors that the French citizenry experienced in World War II at the hands of the Nazi invaders,” drawing a direct comparison between Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and a conflict fought on the nearby beaches of Normandy 78 years ago.
Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the world is “again seeing death and destruction on the European continent.” He stood among the snow-white marble headstones of Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, the final resting place for more than 9,000 U.S. troops killed in action.
Milley commemorated their sacrifices as he and the defense chiefs from countries supporting Ukraine meet this week in the Normandy countryside to discuss how else they may assist Kyiv in fighting off a Russian invasion that has left tens of thousands dead.
