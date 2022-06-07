Kyiv asks for more rocket systems as Kremlin warns of potential strikes in Russia

Ukraine said it needs 60 multiple-launch rocket systems to have a chance at defeating Russia, indicating that the number of such weapons pledged by the West so far may not be enough.
The United States and Britain recently announced plans to provide Kyiv with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), which can hit targets up to 50 miles away. Washington is dispatching four M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, commonly known as HIMARS, though Ukrainian troops need at least three weeks of training to use them, the Pentagon said. Britain confirmed Monday that it would send an unspecified number of M270 launch systems to Ukraine.
The Kremlin has warned against equipping Kyiv with long-range weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend threatened a wider campaign of shelling in response, even as he dismissed their efficacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that Ukraine would use the systems to strike targets inside Russia, though the Biden administration has said Kyiv agreed to use the weapons only within its territory. (London has not said whether it has received a similar assurance from Kyiv, but its shipment was made in consultation with Washington.)
Ukrainian leaders “simply laugh at the Americans who said, ‘We believe Zelensky, he promised us not to shoot Russia,’” Lavrov told reporters on Monday.
Kyiv has said MLRS shipments are a top priority as it loses ground in eastern Ukraine. Earlier in the war, Ukraine successfully repelled Russian forces trying to seize the capital and other major cities. But Moscow has notched some recent victories in the flat lands of the east with the support of its long-range artillery systems, with pummeled Severodonetsk becoming the latest city in danger of falling under Russian control.
Ukraine has used Western-supplied equipment to great effect. Kyiv claimed several high-profile battlefield victories against Russian tanks and ships with its use of materiel such as Javelin missiles and British Next Generation Light Antitank Weapons (NLAW).
Ukraine’s navy said this week that it had pushed ships from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet back about 60 miles from the Ukrainian coast. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said anti-ship missiles provided by the West could have helped Ukraine regain control of portions of the northwestern Black Sea.
“The war in the east at the moment is being shaped by the role of artillery,” said Mick Ryan, a retired Australian army major general, adding that 60 MLRS weapons would allow Kyiv to replace potential combat losses while conducting training.
The estimated 50-mile range of the U.K.- and U.S.-supplied MLRS weapons exceeds those of the howitzers that Russia is using and would give Ukraine a “much wider area of coverage for short-notice fire missions,” he said.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian officials offered mixed messages on the fight for Severodonetsk, with a regional official saying the outlook had worsened for defenders of the key eastern city. Meanwhile, Russian authorities have placed the port city of Mariupol under quarantine over concerns about disease outbreaks.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.