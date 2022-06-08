Driver crashes car into Berlin crowd: 1 dead, 8 injured

Placeholder while article actions load

BERLIN — A car plowed into a group of people in Berlin’s Charlottenburg district Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring several more — “some of them severely,” police said. It is not clear if the incident was deliberate or accidental Martin Dams, a police spokesman told The Washington Post, adding that a driver had been detained.

The incident occurred close to the popular Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard in the west of the German capital, police said.

Local media outlet Berliner Morgenpost reported that the car drove onto the sidewalk and then into the display window of the drugstore Douglas.

On Twitter, actor John Barrowman, who was at the scene, wrote that the situation was “pretty horrific.” Barrowman later uploaded videos that showed emergency services, including helicopters, arriving to help people. “There’s a lot of police, a dead body in the middle of the road,” he said.

Berlin’s fire brigade tweeted that at least 60 of its responders were at the scene.

The corner where Wednesday’s incident unfolded is across from the Breitscheidplatz, a major public plaza, which was targeted by a Tunisian man who killed at least 12 people and wounded dozens more when he drove a black truck through crowds of visitors to one of the city’s most famous Christmas markets. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Hassan reported from London.

