Russia-Ukraine war live updates Amid Severodonetsk setback, Kyiv says goal remains sovereignty over all its land

Kyiv and Moscow remain locked in a brutal battle for Severodonetsk, a city central to the Kremlin’s goal of capturing eastern Ukraine. Russian forces have probably established control over most residential areas in Severodonetsk and conducted assaults against Ukrainian positions in its industrial zone in the past 24 hours, U.S.-based military analysts said. Roughly 800 civilians have reportedly taken refuge in a chemical factory. Russia claims to control 97 percent of Luhansk, the region where the city is located.
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said Ukraine’s goal is restoring full sovereignty over its territory, and called for continued Western military support to make that possible. A stalemate “is not an option for us,” he said at a conference hosted by the Financial Times. Moscow said the same day that it had restored rail and road links, via cities it now occupies, to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; the claim couldn’t be independently verified.
Meanwhile, Kyiv is working with international partners to secure a safe corridor for its agricultural exports, as Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports raises the prospect of famine in developing countries. Kyiv is seeking security guarantees, worried Moscow could target agriculture convoys after a recent attack on a grain depository. The Kremlin said two ports that it recently captured have been demined and are ready to ship grain, a day after Western officials accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of weaponizing food to support his invasion.
Update from key battlefields: Ukraine's troops holding out in eastern city
More than 100 days into the war, Ukrainian and Russian troops remain mired in heated combat for Severodonetsk, the Luhansk area’s largest city where Kyiv still retains some control. The city is central to Moscow’s goal of capturing Donbas, an area of eastern Ukraine that encompasses the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Here are some updates from across the country:
Severodonetsk: Russian forces have probably established control over most of Severodonetsk’s residential areas and conducted assaults against Ukrainian positions in the industrial zone in the past 24 hours, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. The institute said the situation in the city “remains fluid.” The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Stryuk, said Tuesday that Ukrainian troops are holding their positions amid constant shelling, “doing their utmost to defend the city.” Russia claims to control 97 percent of the region where the city is located.
Elsewhere in Donbas: Images collected by U.S. satellite company Maxar Technologies show the destructive path of Russia’s invasion in Luhansk and Donetsk, as it has trained it attacks on the eastern provinces in recent weeks — with cratered fields and entire city blocks pulverized. In Rubizhne, just up the road from Severodonetsk, a set of before-and-after pictures show parts of the city reduced to rubble.
Zaporizhzhia: President Volodymyr Zelensky this week warned that Moscow is preparing to seize this major southeastern city that would give Russian troops better access to the center of Ukraine. Ukraine has appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the U.N. secretary general to “liberate” the city’s nuclear power plant that has been held by Russian forces since March.
Kharkiv: A Russian airstrike has killed two people and injured six others in the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, the regional governor, said via Telegram on Tuesday.
Mariupol: The Russian military said Tuesday that the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk, which Moscow’s forces recently captured, have been demined and are ready to ship grain. Ukrainian officials have warned the bombed-out city’s destroyed water supply system, coupled with decomposing bodies and garbage littered across the streets, may be a breeding ground for cholera outbreaks.
Snake Island: British officials said that after the loss of the Russian warship Moskva in April, Moscow probably moved air defense assets — including SA-15 and SA-22 systems — to Snake Island in the western Black Sea to protect naval vessels in the area. Russia’s activities on the island are contributing to a maritime blockade and hindering Ukrainian trade, including grain exports, the officials added.
Mary Ilyushina and Kim Bellware contributed to this report.
Russia claims to have reopened road, rail links to Crimea
Russia’s Defense Ministry claims to have reestablished road and rail links to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, passing through areas of eastern Ukraine now under its control.
According to an official readout of a call hosted by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the military and Russian Railways have restored “full-fledged traffic between Russia, Donbas, Ukraine and Crimea on six railway sections.”
More than 27,000 tons of goods have been handed over to civilians since the transport links were restored, the Defense Ministry said in the readout, posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s official Telegram page.
According to Russian media outlet Tass, the defense minister also said a mainland road connection between Crimea and the rest of Russia had been established. He didn’t specify precisely where the road connection was, and his claims couldn’t be independently verified.
According to the Institute for the Study for War, a Washington-based think tank, Shoigu announced that the road connection runs from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia to Crimea, passing near the Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol and through Berdyansk and Melitopol — cities that are all occupied by Russian forces.
Ukraine has not yet commented on the Russian claims.
Cholera fears prompt quarantine in Mariupol, official says
In Mariupol — the ruined and Russian-occupied port city in Ukraine’s southeast — fears of constant bombardment have given way to silent threats: bacteria-laced water and deadly cholera outbreaks.
The city’s exiled local leaders have voiced concern about the water supply for weeks, and on Monday, mayoral aide Petro Andryushchenko said that decomposing bodies and piles of garbage are contaminating drinking sources, leaving residents vulnerable to cholera, dysentery and other ailments.
The Russian officials now running the city recently imposed a quarantine, Andryushchenko said in an appearance on Ukrainian television. He did not elaborate on the measures, and his statement could not be independently verified, but he said the humanitarian situation there was getting worse.
“Spontaneous burials are still in almost every yard in Mariupol,” the city council wrote in an update on Telegram. “Bodies are rotting under the rubble of hundreds of high-rise buildings. And it literally poisons the air.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Kyiv and Moscow remain locked in a brutal battle for Severodonetsk, a city central to the Kremlin’s goal of capturing eastern Ukraine. President Zelensky on Tuesday said Ukraine’s goal is restoring full sovereignty over its territory, and called for continued Western military support to make that possible.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
