Berlin car-ramming suspect shows signs of mental illness, police say

A man German police accused of killing a person when he plowed his car into a group of people in Berlin this week appears to be mentally ill and probably intentionally drove into the crowd, authorities said Thursday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The 29-year-old suspect, a German-Armenian resident of Berlin, was driving his sister’s Renault Clio when he veered onto a sidewalk in the city’s main shopping district Wednesday, mowing down a group of students and killing their teacher before careening into a drugstore window.

Early evidence suggests the crash was “deliberate” and that the driver could be “mentally ill,” police said in a statement Thursday.

The Berlin prosecutor’s office recommended that the court place him under psychiatric care until trial after a police search found unspecified medication at his home. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, Sebastian Büchner, said Thursday that the man had released his doctors from their confidentiality obligations and that he appeared to be showing signs of paranoid schizophrenia.

There was no indication that the suspect had “had any kind of terrorist background,” Büchner said.

“It was a dark day in Berlin’s city history,” Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey told German public broadcaster RBB Thursday.

The driver wounded 31 people, including 14 students from a 10th-grade class visiting Berlin on a field trip. At least seven of those students and a second teacher were severely injured and transported to the hospital, police said.

Classes at the school, in Bad Arolsen, resumed Thursday, with residents still stricken by grief.

“It was supposed to be a nice graduation trip and ends in such a catastrophe. It’s just not comprehensible,” resident Hanne Müller told local broadcaster Hessenschau.

