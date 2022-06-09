World

Who are the Gupta brothers, the family accused of looting South Africa?

June 9, 2022 at 4:27 a.m. EDT
Rajesh Gupta, left, and his brother Atul, Indian-born business executives accused of looting state money in South Africa. (Kevin Sutherland/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/AFP/Getty Images)

Atul and Rajesh Gupta, business executives accused of plundering South African government resources with the support of the country’s former president, have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates, ending a run as fugitives.

Dubai police said Tuesday that the brothers were taken into custody after an Interpol red notice was issued and that they were working with South African authorities on extradition. The UAE ratified an extradition treaty with South Africa last year that was widely viewed as an attempt by the South African government to bring the brothers back to stand trial.

The pair, along with a third brother, Ajay Gupta, have been accused by a high-level inquiry of extracting favors from former South African president Jacob Zuma for their personal profit. Zuma, a once celebrated freedom fighter, was jailed last year for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. He has called charges of corruption a “conspiracy.”

The Gupta family has denied wrongdoing. Their lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ajay Gupta’s whereabouts are not known, but a 2018 warrant for his arrest was canceled the following year.

Here’s what you need to know about the Gupta brothers and the criminal charges they face in South Africa.

