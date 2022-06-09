Who are the Gupta brothers, the family accused of looting South Africa?

Atul and Rajesh Gupta, business executives accused of plundering South African government resources with the support of the country’s former president, have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates, ending a run as fugitives.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Dubai police said Tuesday that the brothers were taken into custody after an Interpol red notice was issued and that they were working with South African authorities on extradition. The UAE ratified an extradition treaty with South Africa last year that was widely viewed as an attempt by the South African government to bring the brothers back to stand trial.