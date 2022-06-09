Who are the Gupta brothers, the family accused of looting South Africa?

Atul and Rajesh Gupta, business executives accused of plundering South African government resources with the support of the country’s former president, have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates, ending a run as fugitives.
The pair, along with a third brother, Ajay Gupta, have been accused by a high-level inquiry of extracting favors from former South African president Jacob Zuma for their personal profit. Zuma, a once celebrated freedom fighter, was jailed last year for refusing to cooperate with the investigation. He has called charges of corruption a “conspiracy.”
The Gupta family has denied wrongdoing. Their lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ajay Gupta’s whereabouts are not known, but a 2018 warrant for his arrest was canceled the following year.
Here’s what you need to know about the Gupta brothers and the criminal charges they face in South Africa.