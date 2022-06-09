Iran will remove 27 cameras from nuclear sites, U.N. watchdog says

Placeholder while article actions load

The head of the United Nations atomic energy watchdog said Thursday that Iran is removing 27 cameras used by the agency to monitor Tehran's nuclear sites, a move he warned could be a "fatal blow" to the stalled international negotiations to restore a 2015 nuclear deal. The removal of the cameras followed the passage of a resolution Wednesday by the nuclear watchdog's board, censuring Iran for failing to cooperate with an investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared nuclear sites.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said during a news conference in Vienna on Thursday that Iran’s decision to remove the cameras “poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there and to confirm the correctness of Iran’s declaration” under the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

The 2015 deal, between Iran and world powers, sharply limited Iran’s ability to produce and retain the enriched uranium needed for a nuclear weapon, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and subsequently embarked on a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, reimposing sanctions and adding hundreds more.

Iran, in turn, increased the quality and quantity of its enriched uranium production, beyond the nuclear deal’s limits.

The Biden administration has been indirectly negotiating with Iran to revive the pact, but talks were suspended in March, and since then, U.S. officials have voiced increasing pessimism that the deal can be restored. The impasse has led to sharply escalating tensions in the Middle East, including between Iran and Israel, which opposes the nuclear deal and has carried out attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran has insisted its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

“We are in a very tense situation,” Grossi said Thursday, calling efforts to revive the JCPOA at a “low ebb.” “Now we are adding this to the picture,” he said, referring to Iran’s removal of the cameras. “It’s not one of those good days. It’s not,” he said.

Forty or so cameras monitoring Iran’s atomic program remained, Grossi said. But in about three to four weeks, the removal of the other cameras would leave the watchdog unable to maintain what he called “continuity of knowledge” about Iran’s nuclear activities, he said.

