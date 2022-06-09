Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fate of eastern Ukraine at stake in Severodonetsk, Zelensky says

“The fate of our Donbas is being decided” in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday night, as Russia continues its onslaught there in an effort to gain hold of the country’s east.
Tensions are rising over a looming global food crisis, with top U.N. officials working on a deal to export Ukrainian and Russian food products. The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey said they held “substantial” talks on opening a shipping corridor for wheat from Ukraine, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the impact of the invasion on food supplies a “cold, callous and calculated siege” by Russian President Vladimir Putin on “some of the most vulnerable countries and people in the world.”
Here’s what else to know
War in Ukraine hurts millions worldwide as prices soar, U.N. reportsReturn to menu
Russia’s invasion has devastated and reshaped Ukraine, and its impact has also rippled out far beyond both countries’ borders, affecting millions worldwide by sending food and fuel prices soaring and driving up the cost of living, the United Nations reported on Wednesday.
The U.N. policy brief warns that no corner of the globe will escape unscathed, and it outlines how the war has “exacerbated a global cost-of-living crisis unseen in at least a generation.”
“Three months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we face a new reality,” Secretary General António Guterres said, announcing the report’s findings. “For those on the ground, every day brings new bloodshed and suffering. And for people around the world, the war, together with the other crises, is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake.”
It’s the latest dejected but dire international assessment of the state of the world more than 100 days into the conflict, coming soon after the World Bank projected years of weak, potentially destabilizing growth for the global economy and the United Nations forecast multiple incoming food crises.
Guterres called for the flow of food and grain from Ukraine and Russia, stalled during the fighting, to resume immediately. Such a move is “essential for hundreds of millions of people in developing countries,” he said. Guterres also argued for increased economic support to low-income nations, urging global financial institutions to allow governments the flexibility to “borrow the money they need to keep their economies afloat.”
“We must act now,” Guterres said.
Update from key battlefields: Ukrainian troops locked in brutal fight in eastReturn to menu
More than 100 days into the war, Ukrainian and Russian troops remain mired in heated combat for Severodonetsk, a city that is central to Moscow’s goal of capturing Donbas, an area of eastern Ukraine that encompasses the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. President Volodymyr Zelensky this week said that Ukraine’s goal is regaining full sovereignty over its territory and that a stalemate is “not an option.”
Here are some updates from across the country:
Severodonetsk: The regional governor vowed Wednesday that Ukrainian troops would not surrender, although he said it may be “necessary for our soldiers to withdraw to stronger positions.” Many residents have fled, though roughly 800 civilians are holed up in bunkers beneath a chemical plant in the city, according to an American lawyer acting for the plant’s owner. Russia claims to control 97 percent of the Luhansk region where the city is located.
Elsewhere in Donbas: Images collected by U.S. satellite company Maxar Technologies show the destructive path of Russia’s invasion in Luhansk and Donetsk, as it has trained its attacks on the eastern provinces in recent weeks — with cratered fields and entire city blocks pulverized. In Rubizhne, just up the road from Severodonetsk, before-and-after pictures show parts of the city reduced to rubble.
Crimea: Moscow claims it has restored rail and road links to the annexed Crimean Peninsula via Ukrainian cities it now controls — including Mariupol and Melitopol. Crimea’s pro-Russian leader, Sergey Aksyonov, said Wednesday that the roads are suitable for military purposes but that it is too soon to talk about civilian use. Capturing Mariupol last month after a bitter fight provided Russia with a vital land bridge to the peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Mariupol: The Russian military says the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk have been demined and are ready to ship grain. Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports has raised fears of a global food crisis. The United Nations said Wednesday it is pursuing a deal that would allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea and unimpeded access to world markets for Russian food and fertilizers.
Zaporizhzhia: Zelensky has warned that Moscow is preparing to seize this major southeastern city that would give Russian troops better access to the center of Ukraine. Ukraine has appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the U.N. secretary general to “liberate” the city’s nuclear power plant that has been held by Russian forces since March. Russia maintains the plant is in good order.
Reis Thebault and Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Kyiv and Moscow remain locked in a brutal battle for Severodonetsk, a city central to the Kremlin’s goal of capturing eastern Ukraine. President Zelensky on Tuesday said Ukraine’s goal is restoring full sovereignty over its territory, and called for continued Western military support to make that possible.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.