Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fate of eastern Ukraine at stake in Severodonetsk, Zelensky says

Smoke and dirt rise from shelling in the city of Severodonetsk on June 7. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated June 9, 2022 at 2:40 a.m. EDT|Published June 9, 2022 at 2:27 a.m. EDT
“The fate of our Donbas is being decided” in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday night, as Russia continues its onslaught there in an effort to gain hold of the country’s east.

The governor of the Luhansk region, which is part of Donbas, said Russia was not in control of the city and that “nobody is surrendering” there, though he conceded that a tactical pullback may be necessary. Meanwhile, Moscow said it has made use of Ukrainian cities it now controls to restore rail and road links to the annexed Crimean Peninsula; the claim could not be independently verified. It has also restored water flow to the peninsula, according to satellite images.

Tensions are rising over a looming global food crisis, with top U.N. officials working on a deal to export Ukrainian and Russian food products. The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey said they held “substantial” talks on opening a shipping corridor for wheat from Ukraine, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the impact of the invasion on food supplies a “cold, callous and calculated siege” by Russian President Vladimir Putin on “some of the most vulnerable countries and people in the world.”

Here’s what else to know

  • The U.S. military has devised a plan to train Ukrainian soldiers a platoon at a time on how to use sophisticated multiple-launch rocket artillery, the Pentagon’s top general said Wednesday, raising the likelihood that more of the weapons could be sent to Ukraine.
  • A Russian radio station’s news bulletin was interrupted Wednesday by Ukrainian anthems and antiwar songs, in what the editor in chief called an apparent hack.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Reis Thebault: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday laid out in stark terms the stakes of the battle for Severodonetsk, the eastern city where the war’s most intense fighting has lately been focused. “In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there,” he said in his nightly address, referring to the contested region that includes the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk.Zelensky and local leaders have said they will not surrender the city, but have acknowledged that troops may need to reposition to continue fighting effectively. If ceded now, Zelensky has said, the territory would be difficult and dangerous to win back. “Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas,” he said. “We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy. This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war.”
