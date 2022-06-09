Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fate of eastern Ukraine at stake in Severodonetsk, Zelensky says

2:28 a.m.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday laid out in stark terms the stakes of the battle for Severodonetsk, the eastern city where the war’s most intense fighting has lately been focused. “In many ways, the fate of our Donbas is being decided there,” he said in his nightly address, referring to the contested region that includes the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Zelensky and local leaders have said they will not surrender the city, but have acknowledged that troops may need to reposition to continue fighting effectively. If ceded now, Zelensky has said, the territory would be difficult and dangerous to win back. “Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the confrontation in Donbas,” he said. “We defend our positions, inflict significant losses on the enemy. This is a very fierce battle, very difficult. Probably one of the most difficult throughout this war.”

Reis Thebault , National and breaking news reporter