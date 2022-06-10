At first meeting, U.S., China defense chiefs call for more communication

Placeholder while article actions load

SHENZHEN, China — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his Chinese counterpart for the first time in Singapore on Friday, with the two military leaders agreeing on the importance of communication and reducing risk.

It was the latest indication that the temperature of the U.S.-China conflict has been dialed down a few notches, even as Beijing and Washington remain strategic rivals with opposing interests across a range of issues.

China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told Austin the two countries should not let their differences escalate, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Wei called for a “healthy and stable major-country relationship” between Washington and Beijing.

Austin “discussed the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication,” according to a readout from the U.S. Department of Defense. He underscored the importance of the People’s Liberation Army working on “improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk.”

The two military leaders met Friday afternoon on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s largest defense summit. Such high-level exchanges have become rarer in the pandemic: the Singapore summit was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus.

It was the first face-to-face meeting for Austin and Wei, following a phone call in April. Austin became defense secretary last year; Wei, defense minister in 2018.

In a keynote address kicking off the event, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the role of Japan in responding to the Russian invasion with sanctions and its concerns about other regional actors violating international norms — alluding to China.

While he did not offer sharp words, Kishida highlighted his country’s relationships with others in the Quad grouping (the U.S., Australia, India and Japan), Southeast Asia, and Pacific region, a nod to Japan’s efforts to counter China’s relations with those countries.

When asked about Japan’s dealings with China, Kishida struck a diplomatic balance.

“We assert and contend what needs to be contended and we also strongly ask China to act responsibly. And also to build a constructive and stable relationship and we will cooperate in a shared issue and agenda,” he said. “Both of us needs to make efforts to build such a relationship.”

Austin is slated to give a speech Saturday morning, and Wei to give one Sunday.

Taiwan was a major point of dispute in the meeting between Austin and Wei, according to the readouts. Wei criticized the latest round of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a democratic, self-governed island, which is claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, but has maintained de facto independence for decades partly through U.S. supply of military equipment.

Wei said the U.S. arms sales “seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and security interests” and said that it would be impossible for the United States to “use Taiwan to control China.”

Austin called on Beijing “to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan.”

An island off the southern coast of mainland China, Taiwan has been called an “ever-floating aircraft carrier” and is strategically important to Washington’s interests in the region. The overwhelming majority of Taiwan’s 23 million people today do not want to be “unified” with authoritarian China, though in earlier days, some had wished so after the two split in 1949 following the Chinese Civil War.

Beijing has declared for years that it would unify Taiwan by force if necessary. There have been no indications that Beijing would do so imminently, though Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fanned fears that China might follow suit.

Both Beijing and Washington have been turning up the pressure on Taiwan, while maintaining that their official stances remain unchanged. President Biden sparked a wave of discussion last month when he said the U.S. would respond militarily if China invaded Taiwan, in what seemed like a departure from the long-running U.S. stance of maintaining ambiguity on the matter. However, a White House official later said there was no change in U.S. policy.

Beijing has ratcheted up military “training drills” near Taiwan. In China’s annual government report in March, it also revised its wording of its Taiwan policy to reflect greater urgency, saying it was committed to “resolving the Taiwan question in the new era.”

On Friday, Austin and Wei kept most of their disagreements behind closed doors, with their readouts emphasizing their shared hope for greater communication. There were some differences in the readouts: the U.S. one said Austin discussed North Korea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the Chinese report didn’t mention the topics.

Wei called for the United States to view China’s development “rationally” and to avoid “attacking and smearing China,” according to CCTV.

“Stable military-to-military relations are crucial to the development of bilateral relations, and the two militaries should avoid conflict and confrontation,” he said.

A flurry of other bilateral meetings is also taking place at the Shangri-La Dialogue, including a meeting between Wei and his Singaporean counterpart on Friday, in which they agreed to resume joint military drills that had been suspended because of the coronavirus. The summit is organized by a London-based think tank, the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Vic Chiang in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

