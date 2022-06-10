Placeholder while article actions load

President Biden came to office last year vowing to reassert U.S. leadership on the world stage. But that's proven to be a far trickier proposition than it seemed in the first weeks of his presidency. Though the Biden administration has been celebrated by European partners for revitalizing transatlantic ties and leading a strong united front during the Ukraine war, it has stumbled elsewhere.

It was humbled by the debacle of its withdrawal from Afghanistan. It has fallen over backward to return itself to the good graces of Saudi Arabia’s autarchic monarchy. It has struggled to match its lofty, trumpeted goals on climate action with necessary domestic legislation, and has been criticized for still not doing enough to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the developing world.

Then there’s Latin America, Washington’s proverbial backyard. The Summit of the Americas, hosted in Los Angeles this week, was seen as a moment for Biden to forge his own opening with a region largely neglected by his predecessor. Not since 1994 has the United States convened the hemispheric gathering on its soil.

“We have an opportunity for us to come together around some bold ideas, ambitious actions and to demonstrate to our people the incredible power of democracies to deliver concrete benefits and make life better for everyone,” Biden said Wednesday.

Yet the political atmosphere surrounding proceedings has been nothing short of gloomy. Things immediately got off on the wrong foot with the conspicuous no-show of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who declined his invitation after the United States refused to invite the autocratic leaders of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.

For similar reasons, the presidents of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador — three nations at the heart of U.S. efforts to tackle migration flows from the region — decided not to attend. “This should be a summit without exclusions,” Eduardo Enrique Reina, Honduran foreign relations secretary, told reporters.

The absence of López Obrador, leader of a major hemispheric economy and the United States’ biggest Latin American trade partner, was hardly salved by the abrasive presence of the president of Latin America’s largest economy. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist with a fondness for former president Donald Trump, preceded his arrival in Los Angeles with remarks on Brazilian television questioning the legitimacy of Biden’s election win. The two presidents sat down Thursday for a testy bilateral meeting, where they likely did not see eye to eye on many issues.

Biden also drew flak for not inviting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to the summit (and, instead, welcoming lower-profile members of the country’s civil society). While the United States recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader, many other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean do not.

Beyond heralding a flurry of new private sector U.S. investment deals in Latin America, the Biden administration is pushing two major regional proposals at the summit. On Friday, the United States and its Latin American counterparts are expected to sign a joint declaration on migration aimed at getting more countries to host migrants moving across the region.

“Summit participants are expected to agree to a framework in which more countries would host migrants and create more visa pathways to move throughout the region legally for either work or humanitarian protection,” noted the Wall Street Journal. “In exchange, Biden would boost the U.S.’s economic commitment to countries with large migrant populations.”

More ambitious — and, arguably, amorphous — is a proposal released by the administration dubbed the “Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity,” a vision for the hemisphere’s economic future that would mobilize much-needed investment for the region’s infrastructure, strengthen supply chains and make trade more “sustainable and inclusive,” per a White House fact sheet.

The concept is similar in spirit to what the Biden administration has floated recently in Asia, a patchwork set of principles and mechanisms for the Indo-Pacific that’s meant to serve as a template for strengthening America’s hand at a time of rising geopolitical competition with China. And like that plan, critics fear its Latin American equivalent lacks substance and teeth.

“It all looks very thin,” Jorge Heine, a former Chilean ambassador to China, told me.

The Biden administration is not promising new free trade deals or greater market access to countries in the region that don’t have these arrangements already in place, nor has it proved yet capable of raising significant new resources for investment. While Biden managed to swiftly push $40 billion in additional funding to Ukraine through Congress, its long-sought $4 billion to reckon with the social crises in Central America is mired on Capitol Hill.

This lack of capacity stands in marked contrast to China. Total Chinese trade to Latin America and the Caribbean went from a paltry $18 billion in 2002 to nearly $449 billion in 2021. China is now South America’s largest trade partner. It has used financial incentives to flip a number of Caribbean countries away from their recognition of Taiwan. It has become a major provider of armaments to South American militaries and has partnered with the space programs of a half dozen countries on the continent. Chinese state companies and businesses are hoovering up natural resources, as well as engaging in major infrastructure and construction projects across the region, from stadiums and railways to ports and dams.

“When U.S. authorities visit Latin America, they often talk about China and why Latin American countries should not deal with China,” Heine said. “When Chinese authorities visit, all the talk is about bridges and tunnels and highways and railways and trade.” One vision, he added, is clearly more “attractive” than the other.

Heine argued that there were high expectations for Biden’s tenure. As vice president in the Obama administration, Biden made numerous trips to Latin America. His experience, it was hoped, would move the needle beyond the Trump years, when Latin America was largely reduced to a target of anti-immigrant bashing and ideological axe-grinding against left-leaning regimes.

But the Biden administration has pursued what Heine dubbed as a “Trump-lite” approach, where the “rhetoric has been toned down, but the policies have continued very much along the same lines.” The result, Heine concluded, is a “generalized disappointment” in a region whose economies have been badly hit by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, China’s approach to Latin America is far less ideological than the one on show in the United States. Beijing can coordinate on coronavirus vaccines with Cuba while also courting Ecuador’s newish right-wing government with the prospect of a major trade deal.

“Most governments obviously prefer the U.S. model,” Heine told me, pointing to democratic values that many in the region also cherish. “But the real challenge is development. … When China comes and offers trade and financing, that is welcome. That is the main priority. Latin Americans are not in the business of international great power competition.”

