Russia-Ukraine war live updates Putin links territorial aims to Russia’s imperial past; Ukraine losing up to 200 fighters daily

Bullet Key update

The defense of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which is central to the Kremlin’s goal of capturing eastern Ukraine, continues in the face of fierce artillery bombardment and airstrikes. Russia is moving to staff local government positions with supporters in territories it already occupies, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank. Such a move would lay the groundwork for their forcible integration into Russia.

Here are some updates from across the country:

Severodonetsk: Civilian life in the city, one of Ukraine’s last holdouts in the Luhansk region, has been shattered by intense fighting. Residents have no access to electricity or water services and little food, Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told local media Thursday. Evacuation is impossible with a key bridge under fierce shelling, he said, adding that some 10,000 Ukrainians remain in the city.

Elsewhere in Donbas: Images collected by U.S. satellite company Maxar Technologies show cratered fields and entire city blocks pulverized in Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russia’s attacks have been focused in recent weeks. In Rubizhne, just up the road from Severodonetsk, before-and-after pictures show parts of the city reduced to rubble.

Slovyansk: Russian forces are advancing toward this city in the Donetsk region, where pro-Russian media reports Moscow is making a new push. The boom of artillery was heard there and in neighboring Kramatorsk, according to a Washington Post reporter on the ground. The ISW forecasts that successfully attacking Slovyansk will be difficult due to challenges crossing the Siverskyi Donets river.

Kherson: Ukraine said Thursday its troops launched a successful counterattack against Russian forces around Kherson and have reclaimed some of the territory it previously lost in this southern region. The ISW said this week that Moscow is stepping up operations in part of the region following Ukrainian counterstrikes.

Mariupol: The Russian military says the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk have been demined and are ready to ship grain. Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports has raised fears of a global food crisis. The United Nations said Wednesday it is pursuing a deal that would allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea and unimpeded access to world markets for Russian food and fertilizers.

Zaporizhzhia: Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed “grave concern” about a nuclear power plant in this southeastern city Thursday. He said the situation is “untenable” as Ukrainian managers are operating the plant under “extremely stressful and challenging” conditions.