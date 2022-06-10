The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Putin links territorial aims to Russia’s imperial past; Ukraine losing up to 200 fighters daily

Key updates
Update from key battlefields: Situation in Severodonetsk is critical, mayor says
Three people were killed in a Russian rocket strike late May in Slovyansk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian forces are making a renewed push in recent days. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated June 10, 2022 at 2:56 a.m. EDT|Published June 10, 2022 at 2:30 a.m. EDT
President Vladimir Putin compared himself to Peter the Great, the emperor who led Russia’s 18th-century territorial expansion, in a speech that underscored his revanchist ambitions. “It’s impossible — do you understand — impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia,” Putin said Thursday about efforts to constrain its economy. He also suggested the West would remain reliant on Russian energy for some time, despite concerted efforts to slash fossil fuel imports from the country after the invasion.

Ukraine is taking heavy blows on the battlefield and losing between 100 and 200 fighters daily, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Those figures are sharply higher than recent estimates provided by other officials. The eastern city of Severodonetsk, the locus of the Russian war effort, is under such intense bombardment that evacuation is impossible for the roughly 10,000 civilians trapped there, its mayor said Thursday. The Kremlin’s forces also advancing toward the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, where the boom of artillery could be heard on streets.

A Kremlin-aligned official in Luhansk, the eastern region that is almost fully under Russian occupation, said Ukrainian grain will soon be shipped to Russia via rail, with an initial batch leaving as early as Friday. Kyiv and its Western partners have regularly blasted Moscow for looting the Ukrainian harvest, and Zelensky on Thursday called on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization to expel Russia.

  • A top U.S. energy security official said the spike in global energy prices could mean Russia is making more money from its fossil fuel exports despite Western sanctions.
  • The head of the U.N. atomic energy agency expressed “grave concern” Thursday about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Ukrainian managers are working under “extremely stressful and challenging” conditions.
  • Britain said it was “deeply concerned” about the death sentences given to two Britons fighting with Ukraine who were captured by Russian forces in Mariupol. A third foreign fighter, a Moroccan national, was also sentenced to death.
