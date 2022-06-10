Russia-Ukraine war live updates Putin links territorial aims to Russia’s imperial past; Ukraine losing up to 200 fighters daily

President Vladimir Putin compared himself to Peter the Great, the emperor who led Russia’s 18th-century territorial expansion, in a speech that underscored his revanchist ambitions. “It’s impossible — do you understand — impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia,” Putin said Thursday about efforts to constrain its economy. He also suggested the West would remain reliant on Russian energy for some time, despite concerted efforts to slash fossil fuel imports from the country after the invasion.
Ukraine is taking heavy blows on the battlefield and losing between 100 and 200 fighters daily, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Those figures are sharply higher than recent estimates provided by other officials. The eastern city of Severodonetsk, the locus of the Russian war effort, is under such intense bombardment that evacuation is impossible for the roughly 10,000 civilians trapped there, its mayor said Thursday. The Kremlin’s forces also advancing toward the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, where the boom of artillery could be heard on streets.
A Kremlin-aligned official in Luhansk, the eastern region that is almost fully under Russian occupation, said Ukrainian grain will soon be shipped to Russia via rail, with an initial batch leaving as early as Friday. Kyiv and its Western partners have regularly blasted Moscow for looting the Ukrainian harvest, and Zelensky on Thursday called on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization to expel Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has often invoked history to justify his invasion of Ukraine, compared himself in a speech on Thursday to Peter the Great, Russia’s first emperor who expanded the country’s territory through protracted war.
Putin — whose hometown of St. Petersburg bears the czar’s name — made the lofty comparison on the 350th anniversary of Peter’s birth, offering insight into how the Russian president views his place in history and how he apparently intends his invasion of Ukraine to burnish that reputation.
In the 18th century, Peter launched what is now called the Great Northern War, a 20-plus-year conflict with Sweden that ended in Russia’s conquering of a swath of the Baltics. In his Thursday speech, Putin sought to draw a parallel with the war in Ukraine.
“What was he doing?” Putin asked a room full of young Russian entrepreneurs. “Taking back and reinforcing. That’s what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce as well.”
The defense of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, which is central to the Kremlin’s goal of capturing eastern Ukraine, continues in the face of fierce artillery bombardment and airstrikes. Russia is moving to staff local government positions with supporters in territories it already occupies, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank. Such a move would lay the groundwork for their forcible integration into Russia.
Here are some updates from across the country:
Severodonetsk: Civilian life in the city, one of Ukraine’s last holdouts in the Luhansk region, has been shattered by intense fighting. Residents have no access to electricity or water services and little food, Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told local media Thursday. Evacuation is impossible with a key bridge under fierce shelling, he said, adding that some 10,000 Ukrainians remain in the city.
Elsewhere in Donbas: Images collected by U.S. satellite company Maxar Technologies show cratered fields and entire city blocks pulverized in Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russia’s attacks have been focused in recent weeks. In Rubizhne, just up the road from Severodonetsk, before-and-after pictures show parts of the city reduced to rubble.
Slovyansk: Russian forces are advancing toward this city in the Donetsk region, where pro-Russian media reports Moscow is making a new push. The boom of artillery was heard there and in neighboring Kramatorsk, according to a Washington Post reporter on the ground. The ISW forecasts that successfully attacking Slovyansk will be difficult due to challenges crossing the Siverskyi Donets river.
Kherson: Ukraine said Thursday its troops launched a successful counterattack against Russian forces around Kherson and have reclaimed some of the territory it previously lost in this southern region. The ISW said this week that Moscow is stepping up operations in part of the region following Ukrainian counterstrikes.
Mariupol: The Russian military says the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk have been demined and are ready to ship grain. Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports has raised fears of a global food crisis. The United Nations said Wednesday it is pursuing a deal that would allow grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea and unimpeded access to world markets for Russian food and fertilizers.
Zaporizhzhia: Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed “grave concern” about a nuclear power plant in this southeastern city Thursday. He said the situation is “untenable” as Ukrainian managers are operating the plant under “extremely stressful and challenging” conditions.
Situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is ‘untenable,’ head of IAEA saysReturn to menu
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed “grave concern” Thursday about the lack of security and guards at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
“The current situation is untenable,” Grossi said during a meeting with the agency’s board of governors, adding that the Ukrainian managers are operating the plant under “extremely stressful and challenging” conditions.
In a report, Grossi outlined the issues that the agency has found at the plant.
“Every day that vital maintenance work is delayed; every day that supply-chain interruptions cause a break in the delivery of vital equipment; every day the decision-making ability of Ukrainian staff is compromised” could result in the “increased” risk of an accident or a security breach, he said.
Five out of seven “indispensable” security pillars have been compromised at the plant, he added.
“There can be no delay in this,” Grossi said, claiming that the sharing of safety information between the Zaporizhzhia plant and the IAEA has been interrupted for more than a week.
Although Grossi said that the agency had not found any indication of “diversion of declared nuclear material,” or proliferation concerns, he warned that the Ukrainian regulator has “lost control over” the nuclear material at multiple facilities across the embattled country.
Overall, he said, the armed conflict has caused significant damage to Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and infrastructure.
