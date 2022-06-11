The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russian artillery firepower surpasses Ukraine’s by around 10 to 1

Key updates
Update from key battlefields: Russians bombard Severodonetsk, neighboring cities as Ukraine requests arms
The gutted remains of cars sit along a road in Severodonetsk early June amid heavy front-line fighting. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP)
By
Updated June 11, 2022 at 2:27 a.m. EDT|Published June 11, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Ukraine, on the brink of losing the key region of Luhansk to Russia, has warned that its outgunned military is in desperate need of faster Western military assistance. Moscow is conducting a relentless shelling campaign to “destroy every city” in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as his government cautioned that Ukraine could only respond with about one artillery round for every 10 fired by Russia.

In the latest sign of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, a regional governor said the Ice Palace, a sports complex in the devastated city of Severodonetsk that had served as a relief center, has been destroyed. Kyiv’s European partners pledged to step up aid, and Germany — once reluctant to send weapons — is working on revising arms export regulations to facilitate shipments to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported. French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that Paris would continue the flow of heavy weaponry while British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who met Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, pledged to deepen cooperation.

Germany’s agriculture minister accused Russia of weaponizing hunger with its blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, which he called a “particularly disgusting kind of warfare.” And as the threat of mass hunger hangs over the developing world, France is reportedly set to help secure a corridor for grain shipments from the Black Sea port of Odessa.

Here’s what else to know

  • Kyiv blasted the death sentences handed out to three foreign fighters by a Moscow-backed separatist court as the result of a “sham trial.” Russia has refused to intervene in what it says is a local affair.
  • Zelensky urged European Union leaders to pull his country out of the gray area between Europe and Russia by granting it membership candidate status, though it appears that Ukraine will be let down.
  • Kyiv cautioned that the war could drag on for another year given Moscow’s resources and resolve.
