Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russian artillery firepower surpasses Ukraine’s by around 10 to 1

Ukraine, on the brink of losing the key region of Luhansk to Russia, has warned that its outgunned military is in desperate need of faster Western military assistance. Moscow is conducting a relentless shelling campaign to “destroy every city” in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as his government cautioned that Ukraine could only respond with about one artillery round for every 10 fired by Russia.
In the latest sign of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe, a regional governor said the Ice Palace, a sports complex in the devastated city of Severodonetsk that had served as a relief center, has been destroyed. Kyiv’s European partners pledged to step up aid, and Germany — once reluctant to send weapons — is working on revising arms export regulations to facilitate shipments to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported. French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that Paris would continue the flow of heavy weaponry while British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who met Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, pledged to deepen cooperation.
Germany’s agriculture minister accused Russia of weaponizing hunger with its blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, which he called a “particularly disgusting kind of warfare.” And as the threat of mass hunger hangs over the developing world, France is reportedly set to help secure a corridor for grain shipments from the Black Sea port of Odessa.
Here’s what else to know
Russia can continue pace of fighting for ‘another year,’ Ukraine saysReturn to menu
Ukrainian officials said Friday that they think Russia can continue the current pace of fighting for “another year” if necessary.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate wrote in a Telegram post that the invasion could drag on significantly longer, repeating concerns that Ukraine is significantly outgunned against Russia.
“The Kremlin leadership probably will try to freeze the war for a while in order to convince the West to lift sanctions, but then continue the aggression,” the agency wrote. “Russia’s economic resources will allow the occupying country to continue the war at its current pace for another year.”
Ukraine added that Russia’s goal is to take “all of Ukraine and not only Ukraine.”
But the Main Intelligence Directorate noted that Russia was carrying out fewer missile strikes. The agency also said Russian forces were using Kh-22 rockets, which the agency described as “old Soviet missiles made in the 1970s.” Although Vadym Skibitsky of the Main Intelligence Directorate argued that Russia was “running out of high-precision missiles,” he acknowledged to the Guardian that Russia’s resources were still far greater than Ukraine’s.
“Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces,” he said.
Update from key battlefields: Russians bombard Severodonetsk, neighboring cities as Ukraine requests armsReturn to menu
The defense of the city of Severodonetsk, which is central to the Kremlin’s goal of capturing eastern Ukraine, continues in the face of fierce artillery bombardment and airstrikes. Ukraine continues to have a “distinct disadvantage in terms of artillery systems” compared with Russia, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank, despite pleas from the nation’s leaders for help from Western countries.
Here are updates from across the country:
Severodonetsk: One of Ukraine’s last holdouts in the Luhansk region, the city has been shattered by intense fighting. But it remains unclear how much of the city invaders now control as battles continue over the Azot Industrial zone and the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. Meanwhile, Russian forces have shelled neighboring cities that could supply Ukraine’s troops.
Elsewhere in Donbas: “Russia wants to destroy every city in Donbas,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday as fierce fighting has continued. “Like Volnovakha, like Mariupol. All these ruins in once happy cities, black traces of fires, craters from explosions — this is all that Russia can give to its neighbors, Europe and the world.” Images collected by U.S. satellite company Maxar Technologies show cratered fields and entire city blocks pulverized in Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russia’s attacks have been focused in recent weeks. In Rubizhne, just up the road from Severodonetsk, before-and-after pictures show parts of the city reduced to rubble.
Slovyansk: Russian forces are advancing toward this city in the Donetsk region, where they have made minor gains to the north of the city. The ISW forecasts that successfully attacking Slovyansk will be difficult due to challenges crossing the Siverskyi Donets river.
Kherson: Ukraine said Friday that Russian forces are fortifying defenses after its troops launched a successful counterattack against Russian forces around Kherson and have reclaimed some of the territory it previously lost in this southern region. The ISW said this week that Moscow is stepping up operations in part of the region following Ukrainian counterstrikes.
Mariupol: The Russian military is struggling to provide basic public services to civilians, according to the British Defense Ministry. Residents have no access to adequate social or medical services in the city, which is at risk of a major cholera outbreak. The cholera cases reported since May are especially concerning as the medical system is reportedly near collapse as a result of mismanagement by Russian authorities, according to the ISW.
Reis Thebault and Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report.
Putin likens himself to Peter the Great, links imperial expansion to Ukraine warReturn to menu
President Vladimir Putin, who has often invoked history to stoke nationalist sentiments, compared himself to Peter the Great, the emperor who expanded Russian territory in the 18th century through protracted conflict, in remarks that underscored his revanchist ambitions.
In an address to Russian entrepreneurs Thursday — the 350th anniversary of Peter’s birth — Putin appeared to link his bloody invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s imperial past. Putin, whose hometown of St. Petersburg bears the czar’s name, praised Peter’s empire building and suggested that land taken by the czar rightfully belonged to Russia.
Peter dramatically expanded the contours of his rule, turning Russia into an empire and declaring himself an emperor. At the turn of the 18th century, he launched the Great Northern War, a two-decade-plus conflict with the Swedish Empire that ended in Russia’s takeover of a swath of the Baltics.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade "kamikaze" drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
