Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow likely to seize Luhansk in weeks, U.S. says; E.U. chief visits Kyiv

A Mariupol refugee got to meet his “hero” last weekend when John Cena stopped by to encourage him to continue his journey, the WWE says.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Misha Rohozhyn, 19, and his mother Liana Rohozhyna arrived in the Netherlands last month. To encourage Rohozhyn to continue the journey across Europe, she told her son that they were on their way to find Cena, according to video the WWE tweeted this week. Last weekend, they met the actor and WWE superstar outside Amsterdam.

Cena was “an hour away by air” when he read about Rohozhyn’s journey. With three days off, Cena says in the video: “We’re going.”

They spent an afternoon “building blocks and eating cake,” the “Peacemaker” star says.

Rohozhyn and his mother, Cena says in the video, are examples of how “persistence can lead to joy, even through the toughest of times.” Cena tells Rohozhyn through an interpreter that “this was a wonderful adventure in which I got to meet a wonderful new friend. Thank you for giving me strength.”