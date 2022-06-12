Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow likely to seize Luhansk in weeks, U.S. says; E.U. chief visits Kyiv

Fighting in the streets of Severodonetsk continues, with Ukrainian officials claiming Saturday that their forces still controlled a third of the city and a Moscow-backed local official saying Russian troops had encircled hundreds of Ukrainian fighters at a chemical plant. Russia is likely to seize control of the entire Luhansk region of Ukraine within a few weeks, a senior U.S. defense official said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the “fierce street battles” taking place in Severodonetsk in his nightly address and said that, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv on Saturday to discuss Ukraine’s E.U. candidacy, “the final phase of the big diplomatic marathon” had begun. A recommendation from the commission on Ukraine’s status is expected next week.
Zelensky also spoke remotely to officials at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a key annual security summit in Singapore, saying that it is “too late” to persuade Russia to end its invasion and that it is up to the world to put the Kremlin “in its place.”
Germany’s agriculture minister accused Russia of using starvation as a weapon, as Moscow continues to prevent the export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports with a naval blockade.
During a visit Friday to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Cem Ozdemir told a German news television channel that Russia “is blocking exports, deliberately using starvation as a weapon.” The accusation of grain being stolen by invading troops is the latest from a world leader, reports of which emerged in March .
Russian attacks on the Ukrainian food system have been compared to Holodomor, a famine artificially engineered by the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1930s Ukraine that killed millions of people. Ukrainians honor the lives lost with memorials and a national day of remembrance. Recently, some, including Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top adviser, have likened the Russian forces’ actions to that genocide.
Many countries, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, rely on food imported from Russia and Ukraine. The World Food Program warned last month that failure to reopen ports in the Odessa region would “result in famine and destabilization and mass migration around the world.”
Ozdemir condemned the “particularly disgusting kind of warfare” being waged by the Kremlin.
Transporting produce to alternative export sites is very expensive, Ozdemir said, but he added that he discussed options with his Ukrainian counterpart.
A Mariupol refugee got to meet his “hero” last weekend when John Cena stopped by to encourage him to continue his journey, the WWE says.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Misha Rohozhyn, 19, and his mother Liana Rohozhyna arrived in the Netherlands last month. To encourage Rohozhyn to continue the journey across Europe, she told her son that they were on their way to find Cena, according to video the WWE tweeted this week. Last weekend, they met the actor and WWE superstar outside Amsterdam.
Cena was “an hour away by air” when he read about Rohozhyn’s journey. With three days off, Cena says in the video: “We’re going.”
.@JohnCena meets Misha, a teen who fled Ukraine after his home was destroyed.— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
To motivate Misha on their journey to safety, his mother told him they were on their way to find Cena. pic.twitter.com/0Aeab4GkPZ
They spent an afternoon “building blocks and eating cake,” the “Peacemaker” star says.
Rohozhyn and his mother, Cena says in the video, are examples of how “persistence can lead to joy, even through the toughest of times.” Cena tells Rohozhyn through an interpreter that “this was a wonderful adventure in which I got to meet a wonderful new friend. Thank you for giving me strength.”
Conditions in Mariupol have deteriorated for months after Russian troops began their bloody siege there. Kremlin-backed officials are running the southeastern port city, where cholera fears prompted a quarantine this week.
Russia is likely to seize control of the entire Luhansk region of Ukraine within a few weeks, a senior U.S. defense official said, as Ukraine sustains heavy casualties and its supplies of ammunition dwindle.
Such a move would leave Russia short of its war aims of capturing all of Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. But it would still amount to a win for Russian forces and create a new de facto front line that could last for some time.
The Ukrainian cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, in Luhansk, are increasingly under duress and could fall to Russian forces within a week, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Fierce street fighting continued Saturday in Severodonetsk, a strategic city near the Donets river. Ukrainian forces control a third of the city, Mayor Alexander Stryuk told the BBC’s Ukrainian service.
