The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow likely to seize Luhansk in weeks, U.S. says; E.U. chief visits Kyiv

Charred vehicles along a road in Severodonetsk, Ukraine. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP)
By
and 
 
Updated June 12, 2022 at 3:20 a.m. EDT|Published June 12, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Fighting in the streets of Severodonetsk continues, with Ukrainian officials claiming Saturday that their forces still controlled a third of the city and a Moscow-backed local official saying Russian troops had encircled hundreds of Ukrainian fighters at a chemical plant. Russia is likely to seize control of the entire Luhansk region of Ukraine within a few weeks, a senior U.S. defense official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the “fierce street battles” taking place in Severodonetsk in his nightly address and said that, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv on Saturday to discuss Ukraine’s E.U. candidacy, “the final phase of the big diplomatic marathon” had begun. A recommendation from the commission on Ukraine’s status is expected next week.

Zelensky also spoke remotely to officials at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a key annual security summit in Singapore, saying that it is “too late” to persuade Russia to end its invasion and that it is up to the world to put the Kremlin “in its place.”

Here’s what else to know

  • Also speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, China’s defense minister appeared to play down his country’s support of Moscow and said it had never given weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
  • Zelensky on Saturday responded to reports that Russian passports were being handed out in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, saying, “It looked like not a queue to get a passport, but an attempt to get a ticket to flee.”
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Loading...