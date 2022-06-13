Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus days after meeting Biden

Placeholder while article actions load

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, days after meeting with President Biden and several other world leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

"I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating," Trudeau said in a tweet. "I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated — and if you can, get boosted."

The prime minister arrived in Los Angeles on June 7 after a visit to Colorado Springs with his defense minister to participate in a briefing from members of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. He returned to Canada on Saturday.

Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with Biden on Thursday, at which they discussed irregular migration, insecurity in Haiti and the war in Ukraine, according to a Canadian readout. The readout said Biden pledged to visit Canada in the coming months.

Trudeau met with several other U.S. officials during the trip, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as the leaders of Argentina, Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic. Chilean President Gabriel Boric met with Trudeau in Ottawa last Monday.

Trudeau also met with Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, and General Motors president Shilpan Amin.

Trudeau also tested positive in January. He said he was fully vaccinated and received a third dose that month. Asked about his hoarse voice at a news conference in Los Angeles on Friday, he said he’d been at “hard work” over the last days.

