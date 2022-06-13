Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukrainian forces pushed from eastern city center; NATO chief to visit Sweden

Russian forces battering Severodonetsk have pushed Ukrainian troops out of the city center, the Ukrainian military said early Monday, as fighting there continues to be a focal point of the war.
Russia is bombarding a chemical plant in the city where hundreds of troops and civilians are sheltering, Ukrainian officials said. Russian-aligned separatists said the plant is encircled, though Haidai rejected that claim.
On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to meet with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Sweden, which follows talks Sunday with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. The two Nordic nations have applied to join NATO, pushed out of decades of military neutrality by concerns over Moscow’s wandering eye, but their entry has been slowed by opposition from Turkey. Stoltenberg said Sunday that the alliance is still hopeful about their applications for membership.
In early March, Jakub Kaminski was at home in suburban Boston when a grim message arrived from his friend, a surgeon in Ukraine: Tourniquets were in short supply and, without them, many Ukrainian soldiers could bleed out and die.
Kaminski, a robotics engineering graduate student at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts, thought his 3D-printing skills could help. Over the next two months, Kaminski and volunteers he recruited designed and refined eight versions of a tourniquet — pieces of cloth connected by buckles and plastic fastening clips — until they made one that was durable enough for war. It was easy for a soldier to tie and could be printed with consistently high quality.
Now they have uploaded their best design to the internet. About 120 individuals and companies worldwide with 3D printers have accessed the design. Together, they have made about 5,000 reusable tourniquets that are bound for Ukraine, where they will be stitched and sent to the battlefield, Kaminski said.
Nearly four months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shortages of medical supplies and weapons accessories persist. But help has come from an unlikely source: those with 3D printers. Using digital files, people are designing supplies such as bandages, tourniquets, splints and add-ons to AK-47 assault rifles.
HOSTOMEL, Ukraine — It was a perfect summer day, puffy white clouds reflecting off the still expanse of a lake, the air shimmering with heat. The temptation to dive in? Irresistible.
But below the lake’s surface was an invisible danger.
A pair of teenagers watched from a pier as ripples appeared in the water and a metal detector popped up, followed by a diver who emerged in full scuba gear. In his hands, an unexploded 82-millimeter mortar.
Barely two months ago, Russians were pounding this Kyiv suburb with artillery as they retreated after failing to take the capital. In the attacks’ wake, Ukrainian authorities have demined as much of the land as they can. Yet they are just getting started on lakes and rivers — right as Ukrainians, exhausted and traumatized by Russia’s brutal occupation around Kyiv, are craving places to cool off and unwind.
