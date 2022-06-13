The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukrainian forces pushed from eastern city center; NATO chief to visit Sweden

A Ukrainian tank is in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk on June 8. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP)
Updated June 13, 2022 at 2:20 a.m. EDT|Published June 13, 2022 at 2:09 a.m. EDT
Russian forces battering Severodonetsk have pushed Ukrainian troops out of the city center, the Ukrainian military said early Monday, as fighting there continues to be a focal point of the war.

“The next two or three days will be significant” for Severodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, said Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Luhansk oblast. A senior U.S. defense official said Russia could gain control of the city within a week and seize the entire region within a few weeks.

Russia is bombarding a chemical plant in the city where hundreds of troops and civilians are sheltering, Ukrainian officials said. Russian-aligned separatists said the plant is encircled, though Haidai rejected that claim.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to meet with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Sweden, which follows talks Sunday with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. The two Nordic nations have applied to join NATO, pushed out of decades of military neutrality by concerns over Moscow’s wandering eye, but their entry has been slowed by opposition from Turkey. Stoltenberg said Sunday that the alliance is still hopeful about their applications for membership.

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday appeared in a video at the American Jewish Committee’s global forum, delivering a fiery speech that decried Russia’s “hatred for humanity” and compared the Kremlin’s tactics to those of the Nazis during the Holocaust.
  • Russia has repeatedly used cluster munitions — a type of weapon that drops explosives indiscriminately on a wide area — in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to a new report by Amnesty International.
  • McDonald’s in Moscow is no longer McDonald’s. It’s “Vkusno i Tochka,” which translates to “Tasty and that’s it.”
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
2:10 a.m.
Reis Thebault: International monitors have reestablished data transmission with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest such facility in Europe, which has been under Russian control since the early weeks of the war, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Sunday. The announcement means the International Atomic Energy Agency can remotely track safety information from the site for the first time in two weeks — “an important and positive step,” the IAEA said.Russian forces have refused to give the agency’s inspectors regular access to the site. “If I am not able to dispatch inspectors to perform the required verification at ZNPP, implementation of safeguards in Ukraine will be compromised,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement. Ukrainian staffers have continued to operate the plant, but a lack of international oversight has alarmed experts, who say catastrophe could be one accident away.
