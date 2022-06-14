Why Britain’s plan to scrap parts of the Brexit deal is so controversial

Experts, political rivals, and even some of Johnson’s own party say it flagrantly breaks international law. Many worry it could spark a devastating trade war — or worse, a return to the open conflict of the Troubles.

Fresh from scandals and an attempted ousting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest plan is to tear up key parts of a post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland he made himself less than three years ago .

But Johnson and his allies say that they need to change the Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure peace along the Irish border. And his government says they will do it one way or another — whether they get an agreement from the European Union or not.