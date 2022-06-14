Europe

Why Britain’s plan to scrap parts of the Brexit deal is so controversial

By
and 
 
June 14, 2022 at 10:38 a.m. EDT
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes his Portuguese counterpart, Antonio Costa, at 10 Downing Street in London on June 13. (Aaron Chown/AP)

Fresh from scandals and an attempted ousting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest plan is to tear up key parts of a post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland he made himself less than three years ago.

Experts, political rivals, and even some of Johnson’s own party say it flagrantly breaks international law. Many worry it could spark a devastating trade war — or worse, a return to the open conflict of the Troubles.

But Johnson and his allies say that they need to change the Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure peace along the Irish border. And his government says they will do it one way or another — whether they get an agreement from the European Union or not.

Here’s what to know about Johnson’s plan.

