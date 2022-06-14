U.S. officials meet with team of Brittney Griner, WNBA star detained in Russia

State Department officials met with members of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team on Monday to discuss the star’s months-long detention in Russia, which the U.S. government called a “wrongful detainment” last month in an apparent shift toward more aggressively negotiating for her release.
Griner, a seven-time WNBA all-star for the Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has been in Russian custody since February, when she was arrested at an airport outside Moscow. Russian authorities allege that she illegally brought vape cartridges containing hashish oil into the country, a crime that could carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
The U.S. government has been pushing for regular meetings with Griner, whose pretrial detention was extended last month. At that time, State Department spokesman Ned Price said she was “doing as well as can be expected under what can only be described as exceedingly difficult circumstances.”
The Monday morning meeting with the team was attended by U.S. officials who specialize in hostage negotiations and cases of wrongfully detained Americans, the Associated Press reported. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also recently spoken with Griner’s wife.
At the time of her arrest, Griner, 31, was returning to the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg, for which she plays during the WNBA offseason. Her detention cast a pall over the start of the WNBA season last month.
“We’re here to do whatever we can to amplify and keep BG at the forefront, which is more important than any basketball game and anything else that’s going on in our lives,” star player Diana Taurasi said in a statement posted on Twitter by the Mercury after the meeting. “We want BG to come home as soon as possible, it’s number one on our list.”
The Mercury are in D.C. to play against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. Their meeting with the State Department lasted an hour and took place at the team’s hotel, ESPN reported.
Head coach Vanessa Nygaard noted in a Twitter statement Monday that it had been 116 days since Griner was detained: “She’s our teammate, she’s an American and we want her back home.”
Dave Sheinin and Cindy Boren contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian forces battering Severodonetsk have pushed Ukrainian troops out of the city center, the Ukrainian military said. On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is also set to meet with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Sweden.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.