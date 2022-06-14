The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Severodonetsk cut off as last bridge is destroyed

Update from key battlefields: Last bridge to Severodonetsk is destroyed
Ukrainian forces transport a howitzer in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine on June 12. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Updated June 14, 2022 at 2:41 a.m. EDT|Published June 14, 2022 at 2:36 a.m. EDT
The fight for besieged Severodonetsk is unrelenting, with Ukrainian officials saying they still control parts of the key eastern city and are not yet surrounded even as Russia has taken its center. Severodonetsk was effectively cut off as of Monday, when the last bridge connecting it to the outside world was destroyed, a local official said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the battle for Donbas, the area that encompasses Severodonetsk, could go down in history as among “the most brutal battles in Europe, and for Europe.”

Elsewhere, Russian forces conducted a limited offensive northeast of Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city — in an attempt to push Ukrainian artillery out of range of Russian rear areas, where logistics are typically located, according to U.S.-based military analysts. In a possible sign that Kyiv could make gains elsewhere, the leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region asked Moscow for reinforcements amid reports of increased Ukrainian shelling in the area. The assertion couldn’t be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Zelensky vowed Tuesday to liberate all cities and territories under Russian occupation, as he seeks to bring an end to a “civilizational blockade” under which many residents are cut off from electricity and humanitarian supplies and suffering a communications blackout. An adviser to the president has also outlined what he believes is needed for Ukraine to continue the fight: 1,000 drones, 2,000 armored vehicles and other equipment.

Here’s what else to know

  • Russia earned nearly $100 billion in revenue from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of the war, according to a new report, in a sign of the challenge the West faces in trying to cripple its economy.
  • Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host a meeting with defense leaders from other countries that support Ukraine in Brussels on Wednesday.
  • Wikipedia’s operators have appealed a Moscow court decision demanding that it remove information related to the invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has censored virtually all independent reporting of the war.
