Russia-Ukraine war live updates Severodonetsk cut off as last bridge is destroyed

The fight for besieged Severodonetsk is unrelenting, with Ukrainian officials saying they still control parts of the key eastern city and are not yet surrounded even as Russia has taken its center. Severodonetsk was effectively cut off as of Monday, when the last bridge connecting it to the outside world was destroyed, a local official said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the battle for Donbas, the area that encompasses Severodonetsk, could go down in history as among “the most brutal battles in Europe, and for Europe.”
Elsewhere, Russian forces conducted a limited offensive northeast of Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city — in an attempt to push Ukrainian artillery out of range of Russian rear areas, where logistics are typically located, according to U.S.-based military analysts. In a possible sign that Kyiv could make gains elsewhere, the leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region asked Moscow for reinforcements amid reports of increased Ukrainian shelling in the area. The assertion couldn’t be independently verified.
Meanwhile, Zelensky vowed Tuesday to liberate all cities and territories under Russian occupation, as he seeks to bring an end to a “civilizational blockade” under which many residents are cut off from electricity and humanitarian supplies and suffering a communications blackout. An adviser to the president has also outlined what he believes is needed for Ukraine to continue the fight: 1,000 drones, 2,000 armored vehicles and other equipment.
Last bridge to Severodonetsk is destroyed
Severodonetsk, a besieged city central to the Kremlin’s goal of capturing eastern Ukraine, is effectively cut off after the last bridge was destroyed — making it impossible for humanitarian convoys to enter and refugees to get out, according to the regional governor. Russia has pushed Ukrainian troops from the city center and could take control of the region within a few weeks, a senior U.S. defense official said.
Severodonetsk: Russia has not captured the city, where Ukrainian troops hold on in some parts, Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of Luhansk, said Monday. About 500 civilians, including 40 children, were holed up in bunkers beneath a chemical plant in the city, Haidai said.
Mariupol: The Ukrainian attorney general said the deaths of 24 more children have been recorded in this southern city now controlled by Russia, bringing the confirmed number of children killed in Ukraine since the war began to 287. The civilian casualty figures are incomplete, authorities have said. Meanwhile, the bodies of dozens of fighters killed while defending the Azovstal steel plant have not been recovered, said Maksym Zhorin, a former commander of the Azov Regiment that formed the backbone of the defense there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised Monday that Ukraine’s forces will come for its citizens in Russian-occupied areas, including Mariupol, Kherson and Melitopol.
Elsewhere in the Donbas region: A key flank of the Russian front lies to the west of the Siversky Donets river, which flows through eastern Ukraine and into Russia and forms a natural barrier against Moscow’s advances. Russian troops have sought to destroy bridges over the river to disrupt the flow of supplies and reinforcements between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, but the destruction has made it difficult for them to attack Slovyansk because of challenges crossing the river, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.
Global nuclear arsenal expected to grow for first time since Cold War
The decline in nuclear weapon stockpiles seen since the Cold War is most likely coming to an end, an international arms research group said in a new report that noted the war in Ukraine as a factor.
Released Monday, the annual report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said that although there had been “several landmarks” in nuclear diplomacy over the past year, the number of nuclear weapons is expected to grow in the next 10 years.
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Director Dan Smith said in a statement that despite diplomatic achievements, “the risk of nuclear weapons being used seems higher now than at any time since the height of the Cold War.”
Zelensky vows to help Ukrainians in Russian-occupied areas
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised Monday that Ukrainian forces will come for its citizens in Russian-occupied areas in the east, where Kremlin-backed forces have made gains in recent months on their way to potentially taking the entire eastern Donbas region.
“We will come to all our cities, to all our villages, which do not yet have our flag on the administrative buildings,” he said on a video address Monday, according to his office. “And we will see them again — everywhere, when we return.”
Zelensky named Russian-occupied cities — including Kherson, Melitopol and Mariupol — that he promised will see the wrath of Ukrainian forces as they retake the land.
“It only takes enough weapons to make it happen. The partners have it in sufficient quantities,” he said. “We work every day for the political will to give us these weapons to appear.”
Zelensky accused Russia of fomenting fear and of creating an informational abyss in a bid to have Ukrainians forget about their homeland and culture.
Russia probably will take control of the entire eastern region of Luhansk within a week as Ukraine deals with shrinking military supplies, a U.S. official told The Washington Post last week.
“There is no one today who will say exactly how long our path to victory will take,” Zelensky said. “But the vast majority of people today are already aware — this is our path. This is how this war will end.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian forces battering Severodonetsk have pushed Ukrainian troops out of the city center, the Ukrainian military said. On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is also set to meet with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Sweden.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
