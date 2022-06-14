Syria says Damascus airport operations suspended after Israeli strikes

Placeholder while article actions load

BEIRUT — Syria’s main airport has been out of service since Friday when airstrikes, which the government attributed to Israel, heavily damaged infrastructure including runways and a hall in the airport’s terminal. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Syria regularly reports airstrikes by Israel, its southern neighbor and sworn enemy, targeting military installations, locations and arms depots of Iran-aligned and backed groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as well as government troops. Israel rarely acknowledges the strikes.

The attack marked the first time the airport had been shut down due to damage from these kinds of strikes. The Ministry of Transportation said the “brutish” attack led to a halt of all flights until further notice. Syrian Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, said it would reimburse or postpone canceled trips. Cham Wings, Syria’s first private national carrier, said it rerouted all its flights to Aleppo airport and is providing all travelers with free transportation between Damascus and Aleppo — a bus trip of many hours.

The Damascus airport, the country’s main international hub, had been largely spared in past strikes. Positions had been struck near and around the facility before, most notably in 2018 when the Israeli military said it responded to rocket fire by hitting dozens of Iran-linked military targets in Syria, including munition storage warehouses at the airport.

Friday’s attack was condemned by the United Nations which warned of the humanitarian repercussions the airport’s closure will have on more than 2 million people in need, and decried striking a hub of civilian activity.

“Targeting civilian objects and infrastructure runs contrary to international and humanitarian law,” said Imran Riza, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Syria, in a statement. “Humanitarian air services must resume without delay so that emergency assistance can continue to reach those in need.”

The Ministry of Transport did not initially blame Israel for the strikes, instead saying flights had been suspended “due to some technical equipment going out of service.” Later the same day, the ministry said an Israeli attack had targeted the infrastructure, damaging airstrips, navigational lights, and a hall inside the airport.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear and later the government-run agency SANA later reported that one citizen was injured, and that the strikes hit two runways, including the main one, and an “equipment room.”

A local TV channel aired footage of Prime Minister Hussein Arnous walking around the airport amid small piles of rubble and a building façade that had been torn open, spilling concrete onto the ground. Heavy machinery worked on clearing a large crater in one of the runways.

Last month, Avichay Adraee, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman, said Iran was sending strategic weapons to Hezbollah aboard civilian flights from Iran to Damascus airport, “which exposes civilians to grave danger,” he said in an Arabic-language tweet.

Russia and Iran, both staunch allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, both condemned the attack — but a Hezbollah-aligned newspaper in Lebanon that often acts as a mouthpiece for the group offered a glimpse into heightened tensions between the Russians on one side, and the Syrians and Iranians on the other.

Al Akhbar newspaper reported Syrian military sources describing “sharp” disputes over the past weeks between the two camps over Israel’s attacks on Syria in general and the lack of a fitting Russian response — even before the most recent strike.

According to the report, when asked by the Syrian-Iranian side to put an end to Israeli attacks on infrastructure per a previous agreement, Russian commanders said they are not obliged to clash with Israel to protect Iranian interests.

Nader Durgham in Beirut and Shira Rubin in Tel Aviv contributed to this report.

