U.K. set to start deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda

LONDON — The British government was preparing Tuesday to send a first set of asylum seekers to Rwanda, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson was defending the highly controversial policy hours before the first flight was scheduled to take off. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The new policy of flying migrants 4,000 miles away is part of the government’s efforts to deter smugglers from helping people enter Britain illegally via the English Channel.

Though the policy has support from Johnson’s Conservative Party, it has prompted multiple legal challenges, as well as criticism from the Archbishop of Canterbury and, reportedly, Prince Charles.

In televised remarks Tuesday at the opening of his cabinet meeting, Johnson said activists and their lawyers who opposed the plan were “abetting criminal gangs.”

“They’re undermining everything that we are doing to provide safe and legal routes for people to come to the U.K. and to oppose the illegal and dangerous routes,” Johnson said.

It was unclear how many people would be on the 200-seater flight Tuesday night to the east African country. Some NGOs said it could be a largely symbolic seven: 3 Iranians, 1 Syrian, 1 Albanian, 1 Vietnamese and 1 Iraqi Kurd. Other individuals succeeded in having their deportation orders canceled in recent days.

“I can’t say exactly how many people will be on the flight,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News, “but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery.”

Asked whether the flight might take off without any asylum seekers on board, Truss said: “There will be people on the flight, and if they are not on this flight, they will be on the next flight.”

Truss would not confirm the claims that the flight would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but insisted that it was “value for money.”

Rwanda, a Commonwealth nation, will receive $160 million in aid as part of the deal.

An attempt to win an eleventh-hour injunction to stop the flights was rejected by British courts. Supreme Court Judge Robert Reed ruled Tuesday that if a judicial review of the government policy, scheduled for July, finds the flights are illegal, those who already had been sent to Rwanda could be brought back.

In a letter that appeared on the front page of several newspapers, senior bishops — including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the effective leader of the Church of England — charged: “This immoral policy shames Britain.”

Truss disagreed. “The people who are immoral in this case are the people traffickers trading in human misery,” she said. “Our policy is completely legal, it’s completely moral.”

The Times and Daily Mail newspapers also reported that Prince Charles, heir to the throne, said in private that the policy was “appalling.” This raised eyebrows, as senior members of the royal family are expected to be politically neutral.

A spokeswoman for his office, Clarence House, said: “We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral. Matters of policy are decisions for government.”

Brits are divided on the issue. A YouGov poll this week found that 44 percent support the policy, while 40 percent oppose it. The survey also found a striking difference reflecting political affiliation, with 74 percent of Conservatives supporting the policy and only 19 percent of Labour voters support it.

Paula Surridge, a political sociologist at the University of Bristol, tweeted of the ruling Conservatives: “Suspect they’ve found the ‘culture war’ issue that works.”

With 80 million displaced people in the world, many fleeing poverty and violence, Britain is not alone in seeking to make illegal migration harder — and to move the asylum process “offshore.” Johnson said that the plan to push its asylum seekers to Rwanda will serve a model for other countries to follow — and he is confident that more will soon do so.

Rwanda has pushed back against accusations that it is being bought off.

In a column in Sunday’s Telegraph, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to the U.K., Johnston Busingye, said migrants flown into his country from Britain “will find safety and security, and be treated with dignity and respect.”

He said, “they’ll be free to come and go as they please and the Rwandan authorities will look after their needs. Whether their claim is approved or rejected these migrants will be offered a legal pathway to stay in Rwanda.”

If they want to return to their homeland or any other country that will accept them, they are free to go, he wrote.

