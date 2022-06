The British journalist Dom Phillips has spent the past 15 years telling stories about Brazil’s remotest areas and the often vulnerable people who live there. The Brazil-based correspondent and his colleague, Bruno Pereira, a longtime official of Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency, have been missing since June 5 in the remote Javari Valley, where they were conducting research for a book on conserving the Amazon Rainforest.

Since moving to Brazil in 2007, Phillips has covered the country’s politics, culture, sports and health. Writing for The Washington Post, he chronicled hope and disappointment in the aftermath of the Rio Olympics , mystery and tragedy during the Zika epidemic and ambition and anticipation within the country’s national soccer team .

Phillips has kept returning to the Amazon, where he’s told the stories of endangered Indigenous tribes and the illegal loggers and cattle ranchers that have encroached on their territories. His reporting has transported readers around the world into the secluded homes of people who are fighting to remain removed from the civilization and industry that threatens to intrude upon their lives.