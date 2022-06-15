Israel and Egypt sign gas export deal as Europe seeks Russia alternative

Placeholder while article actions load

TEL AVIV — Israel, Egypt, and the European Union signed on Wednesday a trilateral natural gas deal in Cairo as Europe scrambles to cobble together an energy strategy to replace the Russian supplies it has relied on for decades. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The deal, whose details have not yet been made public, will enable Israel to send its natural gas through already existing pipelines to Egyptian ports, where it can be liquefied and pressurized and then exported to Europe.

“This will contribute to our energy security. And we are building infrastructure fit for renewables — the energy of the future,” tweeted Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, the European Commission president, from Cairo. She attached a photo of Egyptian, Israeli and European energy ministers signing the contract.

With this 🇪🇺🇪🇬🇮🇱 agreement we will work on the stable delivery of natural gas to the EU from the East Med region.



This will contribute to our 🇪🇺 energy security.



And we are building infrastructure fit for renewables - the energy of the future. pic.twitter.com/GYFPXwFpsp — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 15, 2022

Israel in recent weeks promised to accelerate its oil output as demand grows and prices soar, especially as Europe, previously the largest client of Russian energy, is planning stockpile supplies that have been disrupted or are set to be banned due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

“With the beginning of this war and the attempt of Russia to blackmail us through energy, by deliberately cutting off the energy supplies, we decided to cut off and to get rid of the dependency on Russian fossil fuels, and to move away from Russia and diversify to trustworthy suppliers,” said von der Leyen in a news conference in Jerusalem Tuesday night. “It is an outstanding step bringing our energy cooperation to the next level.”

GiftOutline Gift Article