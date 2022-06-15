The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine takes painful losses in east to wear down Russia

Key updates
Update from key battlefields: U.S. sending more rocket systems as street-by-street battles rage in east
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said June 14 that there have been no drastic power shifts in the eastern region of Donbas. (Video: Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated June 15, 2022 at 2:26 a.m. EDT|Published June 15, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host a gathering of defense leaders from some 50 countries in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss matching military assistance to Ukraine’s battlefield needs. The monthly meeting of Ukraine’s supporters follows remarks Tuesday from a deputy Ukrainian defense minister that Kyiv had only received 10 percent of the weapons it has requested to “create parity with the Russian army.”

As the West dispatches more technologically advanced systems, Washington says training Ukrainian fighters on weapons handling is the priority. A senior Pentagon official said the four multi-rocket launch systems it has offered Ukraine are just a starting point for future assistance packages. Kyiv has said it may need up to 60 to turn back the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urgently requested more antimissile systems Tuesday, as Russia struck two western Ukrainian areas far from the east, where the fiercest fighting is taking place. Ukrainian troops are taking “painful losses” in the embattled city of Severodonetsk, but they are waging a war of attrition against Kremlin forces there so Russia cannot continue its aggression elsewhere, Zelensky said.

Here’s what else to know:

  • Russia says it will open a humanitarian corridor on Wednesday to allow civilians to leave a chemical plant in Severodonetsk for a Kremlin-controlled city. Kyiv has accused Moscow of attacking such corridors in the past.
  • The annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, sometimes called the Davos of Russia, begins Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to address the event Friday, but Western attendance will be minimal.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “deeply troubled” by reports that imprisoned Putin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to a high-security facility known for the systematic abuse of inmates.
Loading...