Burkina Faso massacre highlights a strengthening insurgency

When Amadou Dicko heard the first shots, he knew he had to flee. The 30-year-old told his family to leave their belongings and run as insurgents descended Saturday on Seytenga, a village in northern Burkina Faso. Gunmen killed at least 79 people in the attack that followed, government officials said, making it one of the deadliest since Islamist extremists gained a foothold in the West African nation seven years ago.

Dicko, whose best friend was fatally shot, described it as “total carnage.”

The massacre in Seytenga underscored the increasingly perilous security situation in Burkina Faso, where military leaders ousted the president in a coup in January. At the time, officers promised to restore peace to the country, where militants linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have killed thousands and displaced more than 1.5 million.

But violence has only intensified under military rule. Attacks by insurgents have increased by 23 percent in the five months since Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba took power, compared with the five months before the coup, said Héni Nsaibia, a senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). Fatalities — including civilians, militants and security forces — increased by 15 percent during the same time period, according to Nsaibia’s data.

“The militants have an interest in showing that it doesn’t matter if there is a new regime in place,” Nsaibia said. “They want to demonstrate that the previous president failed, but things aren’t going to change just because you have a military junta.”

Extremist violence was already on the rise under President Roch Marc Kaboré, rendering much of the countryside ungovernable. The death toll from insurgent attacks in Burkina Faso last year was higher than in Mali, making this landlocked nation of 21 million people the epicenter of the growing security crisis in the Sahel. Last summer, at least 138 people were killed in the northeastern village of Solhan in a massacre that was carried out mostly by child soldiers.

Although no group has claimed the attack in Seytenga, Nsaibia said a branch of the Islamic State, which is most active in that part of northern Burkina Faso, is probably responsible. In a sign of the government’s weakness, Nsaibia said, military police had withdrawn from the area last week after insurgents killed 11 officers.

Soon afterward, gunmen arrived in the village.

Many in the region were hoping the coup would bring improvements, said Alioune Tine, founder of the AfrikaJom Center, a human rights think tank based in Senegal.

“In fact," he said, “the situation is deteriorating. We’re really worried.”

Lionel Bilgo, a spokesman for the government, said the increase in terrorist violence “is in reality acts of reprisal due to the recent rise in power of the army.”

“The terrorists have suffered several offensives from our armed forces causing the loss of several of their fighters,” he said, adding that the country must come together to defeat extremism.

A security analyst based in the capital, Ouagadougou, said the new government should be supporting social and economic development in the country.

“We don’t have a clear strategy,” said the analyst, who was not authorized by his employer to speak to the media. “The strategy we do have is focused on using the military to fight terrorism. And every day we are losing.”

Eric Kinda, a spokesman for Le Balai Citoyen, a political grass-roots movement in Burkina Faso, said that many people are angry and that communication from the government is “totally out of step from reality.” Attacks like those on Seytenga, he said, undermine the official narrative that the army is in control.

“We wonder whether the state is capable of getting the country out of this situation of general chaos," Kinda said.

The escalating violence has led to mass job losses, at a time when the region is already grappling with historic inflation. Mines have been shut down because of security concerns and farmers are unable to work their land.

After the attack on Seytenga, thousands of people fled to Dori, a small city that’s the capital of Burkina Faso’s Sahel administrative region. Among them was Dicko, who said that people in Dori had welcomed them but that there were not enough resources for the displaced.

He said Tuesday that he was not sure where he would sleep that night, and hoped to return to Seytenga.

Above all, he said, he and his family just wanted to feel secure in their home.

Tall reported from Dakar, Senegal, and Chason from Washington.

