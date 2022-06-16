Kevin Spacey appears in British court to face sexual assault charges

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Actor Kevin Spacey returned to London and entered Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday — through a crush of photographers — to face sexual assault charges. The two-time Oscar-winner actor arrived at the curb in a silver Mercedes sedan and was escorted by his legal team and police through a press swarm shouting his name and jostling for images.

The 62-year-old actor looked calm, and even smiled, as he made his way to the courthouse doors.

Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Inside the chamber, one of Spacey’s attorneys, Patrick Gibbs, told the court, “Mr. Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.”

The charges concern three men, now in their 30s and 40s, and refer to alleged crimes that took place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, at a time when Spacey served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

Spacey entered no pleas. He was granted unconditional bail and is set to return to Southwark Crown Court on July 14. The proceedings on Thursday were just the beginning of the process.

Spacey was first accused of sexual misconduct in October 2017 by actor Anthony Rapp, who told BuzzFeed News that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

After the article’s publication, Spacey issued a statement on social media saying he did not recall the encounter, but that “if I did behave then as [Rapp] describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

In the same statement, Spacey said the article inspired him to publicly come out as gay.

More than a dozen others subsequently came forward with allegations against Spacey, some of which resulted in legal action. Prosecutors in Los Angeles and London launched investigations in late 2018. The Los Angeles investigation did not move forward because the alleged incident fell outside the statute of limitations.

Soon after, Spacey was charged in Massachusetts with one count of indecent assault and battery against an 18-year-old man in Nantucket. He pleaded not guilty in January 2019, six months before prosecutors dropped the case “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.”

A lawsuit brought against Spacey in early 2018 by a massage therapist accusing him of sexual assault was also dropped in December 2019 following the death of the therapist.

Spacey, who won Academy Awards for his performances in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” starred as ruthless politician Frank Underwood in the Netflix series “House of Cards” when the allegations against him first surfaced.

Netflix suspended production immediately after the BuzzFeed News article and dropped him from the show days later. The sixth and final season did not feature Spacey at all.

The actor was also edited out of Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” in November 2017 — just a month before its scheduled theatrical run — and replaced in reshoots with Christopher Plummer.

Spacey has not appeared in any releases since, aside from bizarre YouTube videos he posted each Christmas Eve from 2018 to 2020 (in which he speaks in character as Underwood, at times). But he stars in two projects with distribution rights for sale at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival: Michael Zaiko Hall’s “Peter Five Eight” and Péter Soós’ “Gateway to the West.” According to the Internet Movie Database, he has two other films in the works as well.

Rao contributed to this report from Washington.

