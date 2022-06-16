U.S. defends weapons aid to Ukraine as ‘numbers clearly favor the Russians’

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended ongoing weapons and security aid to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off intense attacks from Moscow by saying that “the numbers clearly favor the Russians” in the war’s current state.
Milley, speaking to reporters on Wednesday from Brussels, said the United States was working to give “as much capability as fast as we can … to ensure that Ukraine can be successful on the battlefield.”
“Right now, the Severodonetsk, the city is probably three-quarters taken by Russian forces, but the Ukrainians are fighting them street by street, house by house, and it’s not a done deal,” he said, adding that “there are no inevitabilities in war.”
President Biden announced Wednesday that the United States would send Ukraine an additional $1 billion in defense assistance, including artillery, rocket systems, coastal defense weapons and ammunition. Additional arms are to be provided from other nations, including three multiple-launch rocket systems from Germany, helicopters from Slovakia and additional artillery from Canada, Poland and the Netherlands.
The United States and its European allies have gradually expanded the weaponry they have provided Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion. But they continue to withhold certain systems, including fighter jets, and have provided only limited numbers of other arms for fear they might be used to attack deep into Russian territory.
Milley said the United States has already sent Ukraine more than 6,500 Javelins and 20,000 other anti-armor systems, among the nearly 97,000 antitank systems that he said have been provided to Ukraine by the international community — “more antitank systems than there are tanks in the world.”
“We have on a number of occasions gone down line by line what they need that is relevant in this fight,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said of the Ukrainians. “So we feel pretty confident that we’re working hard to give them what they think is relevant.”
Missy Ryan and Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukraine’s Luhansk region is being attacked from “nine directions simultaneously,” the country’s top general said. As Russia nears total control of a key eastern region, the leaders of France, Italy and Germany are headed for Kyiv on Thursday, the first such visit during wartime.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
