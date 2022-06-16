Storm in a tea cup? Pakistan urges citizens to give up drink to help economy.

Placeholder while article actions load

It’s not going down so well. People in Pakistan are venting their outrage after a government minister urged them to forgo their frequent cups of tea to help the economy. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight From chaiwallah street vendors to elaborate tea ceremonies, the normally milky and sweet caffeinated hot drink is a revered national staple.

“I appeal to the people to reduce their tea drinking by one or two cups a day,” Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s told reporters Tuesday. “Because we also borrow money for the tea, which is imported,” he added, as the country battles growing financial woes.

Pakistan is grappling with low foreign currency reserves needed for imports on items including tea. The country of 221 million is one of the world’s top tea importers and according to a tweet from Iqbal, Pakistan spent almost $600 million on tea imports in 2020.

In May, the country banned imports of all nonessential luxury goods describing the situation as an economic emergency in a bid to preserve currency reserves, Reuters reported.

The minister’s comments brewed up a storm with many on social media proclaiming never to give up the drink, while others advised Iqbal to resign. Newspapers ran headlines slamming the “austeri-tea."

One Twitter user joked about being arrested for going over the extra tea cup limit. “Thoughts and prayers,” said another.

Petition to cancel Ahsan Iqbal instead of chai — . (@larapredaaa) June 14, 2022

“Sugared tea and roti is the fuel of the working classes … Please don’t label it as a luxury,” tweeted one person, while others asked Iqbal to cut government spending or promote more agricultural research on tea cultivation nationally, to wean off costly exports.

“Pakistanis commence their day with strong, black tea and conclude it with the lighter, green variant,” Burzine Waghmar, an academic at the Centre for the Study of Pakistan at London’s SOAS University told The Washington Post on Thursday. “It is futile urging Pakistanis to forego not just what is the national beverage but their very identity since tea is the great leveler.”

Waghmar said Pakistan once had a flourishing tea industry, which was a source of pride, but now has to expend “precious foreign exchange … importing tea from Kenya and Sri Lanka.”

The Pakistani rupee has hit ANOTHER RECORD LOW of 207.2 PKR/USD. The rupee’s death spiral contInues. The government MUST mothball the state bank and install a #CurrencyBoard. pic.twitter.com/bdW7IdQarB — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) June 15, 2022

Like many other nations, inflation is hitting Pakistan hard, with a looming cost-of-living crisis. Fuel subsidies were cut in recent days sending prices up for many who are already contending with frequent power cuts, electricity shortages and soaring food prices.

The financial crisis is also proving to be the first major test for newly appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a career politician and brother of three-term former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was jailed in 2018 after being convicted of corruption.

Sharif came to power in April, after cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was ousted following a parliamentary vote of no confidence — Khan has blamed American interference and dynastic political elites for his defeat.

Earlier this month, Sharif’s new government unveiled a $47 billion budget (9.5 trillion Pakistani rupee) for 2022-23 as Islamabad tries to restart a critical financial support package from the International Monetary Fund.

The country is also in the midst of a deadly heat wave with record-breaking extreme heat, along with other nations in South Asia. Temperatures in Jacobabad in the country’s center hit a scorching 120 F (49 Celsius) in April, making it one of the hottest places on earth.

“Tea is such a refreshing drink when you are hot and a warming drink when you are cold so I am not surprised it is so popular still in Pakistan,” U.K.-based tea sommelier Jane Milton told The Post. “The tragedy is that they have to import it all and that is having such a negative effect on their currency reserves.”

“I think it is wise the government has not asked them to ‘give up’ but to reduce consumption, it is something I think people are likely to be willing to do,” she added.

Haq Nawaz Khan in Peshawar contributed to this report.

