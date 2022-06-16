Russia-Ukraine war live updates Luhansk region under attack from ‘nine directions’; Macron and Scholz head to Kyiv

Ukraine’s Luhansk region is being attacked from “nine directions simultaneously,” the country’s top general said, in line with recent Western assessments that eastern Ukraine — the Kremlin’s top target — could soon fall into Russian hands if the current dynamic continues. As the West rushes weapons shipments, Kyiv has pledged to keep fighting in the hopes that battling on in the east will keep Russia away from the rest of the country.
President Biden on Wednesday responded to calls from Ukraine for more weapons as he announced another $1 billion in security assistance to the country, which is struggling to hold back intense attacks. The package includes artillery, rocket systems, coastal defense weapons and ammunition. It is not clear when the weapons would be delivered.
In a diplomatic show of support, the leaders of France, Italy and Germany — all members of the European Union — are headed for Kyiv on Thursday. A Ukrainian rail official tweeted a photo of three of the leaders on board a train heading to the country. Ukraine has pressed for E.U. membership, which is seen by some European leaders as a somewhat lofty goal and one that cannot be realized in the near term.
Here’s what else to know
