The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Luhansk region under attack from ‘nine directions’; Macron and Scholz head to Kyiv

Key updates
Ahead of Kyiv trip, Macron says E.U. expansion cannot be ‘only answer’ for stability
President Biden announced June 15 that the United States will send a new arms package worth $1 billion to Ukraine. (Video: Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated June 16, 2022 at 2:01 a.m. EDT|Published June 16, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Ukraine’s Luhansk region is being attacked from “nine directions simultaneously,” the country’s top general said, in line with recent Western assessments that eastern Ukraine — the Kremlin’s top target — could soon fall into Russian hands if the current dynamic continues. As the West rushes weapons shipments, Kyiv has pledged to keep fighting in the hopes that battling on in the east will keep Russia away from the rest of the country.

President Biden on Wednesday responded to calls from Ukraine for more weapons as he announced another $1 billion in security assistance to the country, which is struggling to hold back intense attacks. The package includes artillery, rocket systems, coastal defense weapons and ammunition. It is not clear when the weapons would be delivered.

In a diplomatic show of support, the leaders of France, Italy and Germany — all members of the European Union — are headed for Kyiv on Thursday. A Ukrainian rail official tweeted a photo of three of the leaders on board a train heading to the country. Ukraine has pressed for E.U. membership, which is seen by some European leaders as a somewhat lofty goal and one that cannot be realized in the near term.

Here’s what else to know

  • NATO defense ministers, including U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will meet Thursday in Brussels. Requests from Sweden and Finland to join the alliance are still pending.
  • The United States said Chinese President Xi Jinping risked being “on the wrong side of history” after he declared his support for Moscow’s “sovereignty and security” during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • Two U.S. military veterans have gone missing in Ukraine, and it is feared they have been captured by Russia, family members of the missing Americans said.
Loading...