European Commission recommends E.U. candidate status for Ukraine

BRUSSELS — The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine should become a candidate for E.U. membership, a big step which adds significant momentum to the country’s campaign to join the bloc. In an opinion published Friday, the E.U. executive arm said Ukraine and fellow aspirant Moldova should be granted candidate status with conditions to improve its judiciary and other elements, said commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the country’s aspiration and commitment to live up to European values and standards,” she said. Despite the war, “we have applied the Commission’s rigorous standards in assessing these membership applications,” she added.

The recommendation, which comes a day after the leaders of Germany, France and Italy expressed support, does not confer membership or candidate status yet — the first step on that path — but bolsters the cause of the eastern European countries heading into a European Council summit on the issue next week. To move forward, all 27 member states must agree. Even if they do, full membership could be many years away.

But backing from the commission highlights a new sense of urgency around the need for Europe to support Ukraine as it is hammered by Russian forces in the east, as well as a growing desire to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Europe’s future.

Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective.



We want them to live with us the European dream. pic.twitter.com/3SPRqkgK7l — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 17, 2022

Von der Leyen said Ukraine had been “gradually moving closer to the Union” over the last eight years and had already implemented about 70 percent of E.U. rules and norms. “Ukraine is a robust parliamentary democracy,” she added with a “sound” economy.

However, some conditions were set including improvements to its judiciary and rule of law and the establishment of anti-corruption bodies. Moldova was also granted a similar recommendation but fellow eastern European nation Georgia will have to wait with greater conditions placed on it, she told reporters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of the announcement that “now is a historic moment for Europe and European security, when everyone has to decide: what Europe is and what Europe will be like in the future.” He added that “Russia has challenged us all.”

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February, Zelensky has pleaded with E.U. officials and members for his country to be fast-tracked into the E.U.

In the months since, E.U. officials and some leaders have voiced support during visits to Kyiv, saying, among other things, that Ukraine is member of the “European family” and that its future is with the E.U.

But their enthusiasm for the cause — and interest in posing for pictures with Zelensky — has often seemed at odds with where E.U. countries actually stand on the question of accession.

Through months of war, E.U. leaders have tried to temper Ukrainian expectation, stressing that membership could be decades away. In private conversations, many E.U. diplomats expressed concerns about the country’s readiness.

But in recent weeks, as the war has entered a new and brutal phase, the momentum has shifted.

Ukrainian leaders and diplomats have toured European capitals to make the case for candidacy. Von der Leyen made another trip to Kyiv. Then came words of support from the leaders of Europe’s three largest economies.

In a visit with Zelensky Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi cast this as a historic moment for Ukraine and for the E.U.

Draghi said Europe was a turning point in history. “Every day,” he said, “the Ukrainian people are defending the values of democracy and liberty that are the pillars of the European project, of our project.”

Scholz said he had come with the message that Ukraine “belongs to the European family.” Macron offered reassurance: “Ukraine can count on us,” he said.

In Brussels, E.U. diplomats increasingly see support for Ukraine and other countries bordering Russia as a signal to Putin. He denies Ukraine is a real country and seeks to bring it — and others — into the Russian sphere of influence by force. E.U. membership for Ukraine and Moldova flies in the face of that.

The question now is whether all E.U. members states are, in fact, willing to get on board. There has long been strong support for Ukraine’s candidacy among the Baltic states and other eastern European countries. The Netherlands, Denmark and Portugal are among those who remain skeptical — though nobody has firmly closed the door.

Opposition to Ukrainian candidacy tends to focus on readiness — particularly given the country is still at war — and the fact that other countries are ahead in line. A prospective member’s entire body of laws must be brought into compliance with standards set by Brussels. Several would-be members have been in limbo for years now.

Heading into next week’s summit, debate will likely center on conditions for the countries currently vying for candidate status, as well as the question of how to revive stalled accessions talks elsewhere.

Though much debate is expected, some E.U. officials appear hopeful. Matti Maasikas, ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, tweeted Friday that as he waited for the commission’s recommendation, he could not “help recalling a similarly beautiful summer day 25 years ago when the Commission opened my native Estonia’s E.U. path.”

Back then, there was “the same positive anxiety,” he wrote. There was also “the same feeling of history in the air.”

