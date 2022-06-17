Europe heat wave makes Tube sweaty in London, kills baby birds in Spain

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — This city was not built for extreme heat. The London Underground, though a marvel of the Victorian era, is only partially air-conditioned. And the soupy, sweaty “Tube” put even the stiffest upper lips to the test on Friday, Britain’s hottest day of the year. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “You just grin and bear it,” said Michael Finch, a 33-year-old lawyer who was pulling luggage, carrying a 5-litre water bottle and playing to type.

“Make sure you have some water,” he advised, “and then look forward to getting out the other side.”

Discomfort is being felt across much of western Europe this week, as a punishing heat wave sends temperatures soaring.

The thermometer at London’s Heathrow airport topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius). “Worcester will be hotter than Hawaii,” one local headline read.

Valencia, Spain, hit 102 degrees (39 Celsius) on Friday, a June record high, while the hottest city in France was Villevieille, in the south, at 107 degrees (41.6 Celsius).

The heat wave in France is expected to peak on Saturday. Germany, Spain, Poland and Austria will all feel usually hot over the next few days. The heat is then expected to shift to southern Europe early next week.

The U.K.’s Met Office said that the temperatures were surprising for mid-June, though they have started recording higher temperatures in recent years.

“This is the type of thing that climate scientists were warning about, and unfortunately, it does look like this is going to become more common,” said Alex Burkill, a senior meteorologist at the U.K.’s Met Office.

In Spain, where hot air blowing in from Africa has helped push up temperatures, authorities have issued dozens of heat warnings and emergency services are continuing to battle wildfires. In southern Spain, hundreds of baby birds have reportedly died after leaving their scorching nests too early.

The extreme heat, coupled with lack of rain, has reduced some of Europe’s major rivers to low levels. Italy’s Po, the country’s largest river, is so low that shipwrecks are resurfacing. Authorities in northern Italy are increasingly concerned about the possibility of water shortages.

Advertisement

Across France on Friday, the highest heat-warning category was issued for areas in the west and southwest of the country.

“Be vigilant!,” French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne wrote on Twitter.

Paris faces high levels of air pollution linked to the heat wave, which prompted lowered speed limits in and around the city on Friday.

French railway company SNCF warned that many of its connections could be delayed on Friday, as the heat may force train conductors to slow down. SNCF said it had deployed additional workers to monitor potential deformations of railway tracks.

In France, and other countries, locals are snapping up portable air conditioners to help cope with the heat. The concept of air conditioning never really caught in Europe the same way it has in America, but their popularity here has risen in recent years.

Advertisement

France usually exports electricity during the summer, but the heavy use of air conditioners and fans this week forced network operator RTE to import electricity from abroad, AFP reported. France heavily relies on nuclear energy, but many of its reactors are currently taken off the grid due to maintenance and safety issues.

Record-hot summers have already prompted fundamental changes in France and elsewhere in Europe. After a heat wave killed 15,000 people in France in 2003, French nursing homes developed emergency plans for weeks like this. Many of them are now equipped with air-conditioned rooms, additional ventilation, or sprinklers that cool down building facades. France’s Ministry of Health operates an information hotline.

In Paris, city authorities encourage residents and tourists to use a dedicated website to find over 900 “islands of coolness” which include city parks, cemeteries, swimming pools and museums. The site also points to dedicated “cooling routes” — for example, streets with lush trees — that connect those spaces. Other French cities rely on misting devices.

But climate scientists say that more needs to be done as climate change makes periods of intense heat more frequent.

Advertisement

Hannah Cloke, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, said Britain was “really not prepared” for extreme heat, with offices, houses and nursing homes “not built to help keep people cool.”

“People aren’t taking it very seriously. They think about ice creams and having fun, but they aren’t seeing the risk for vulnerable people,” she said. Hundreds of people in Britain die every year from heat waves.

To help keep cool, many Brits on Friday flocked to outdoor swimming pools and ponds and fountains.

Sandra Greenidge, a 47-year-old babysitter, brought the toddler she looks after to London’s Southbank Center cultural complex, where fountain jets blasted water in the air, creating “rooms” that appear and then quickly disappear.

“We don’t have the infrastructure for … this heat,” she said. “Considering that, we do reasonably well. A lot of places have become dual purposes — like the galleries providing things like this for children.”

The toddler wiggled out of her arms, grabbed his bucket and waded back into the fountain. “We may be here for hours,” Greenidge said.

Noack reported from Paris.

GiftOutline Gift Article