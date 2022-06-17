The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky thanks European leaders for backing Kyiv’s E.U. ambitions; eastern battles rage on

Third American missing in Ukraine identified as Marine veteran
French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Kyiv with other European leaders on June 16 that Ukraine can count on its allies. (Video: Reuters)
Updated June 17, 2022 at 2:34 a.m. EDT|Published June 17, 2022 at 2:30 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania for their Thursday visit to Kyiv — the first trip to the capital by some of Europe’s most influential politicians since the Russian invasion. It was important that Western leaders “agree that the end of the war and peace for Ukraine must be exactly as Ukraine sees,” Zelensky said.

The leaders also offered coveted backing for Ukraine’s candidacy to join the European Union. France pledged six additional howitzers — key to the artillery battle against Russia in the east — while Romania offered to facilitate the transport of Ukrainian goods such as grain through its territory.

Conditions across the country remain bleak. Communication with the roughly 500 people trapped inside a chemical plant in the eastern city of Severodonetsk was unstable due to relentless Russian bombardment, a local official said. At least four people were killed by airstrikes on Lysychansk, a neighboring city that is likely to be Moscow’s next target, according to the regional governor.

Amid the devastation, however, Britain’s top uniformed officer told reporters Kyiv’s forces had inflicted so much damage on the invader that Russia would “never take control of Ukraine.”

Here’s what else to know

  • The executive arm of the European Union is set to recommend that Ukraine be granted candidate status on Friday.
  • Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi is the third American who has gone missing in Ukraine, his family said. He had volunteered to fight against Russia and was last heard from in late April.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, sometimes called the Russian Davos, on Friday. He is expected to speak about the impact of Western sanctions.
  • The war has pushed global displacement figures to record levels, the U.N. refugee agency said Thursday — more than 100 million people have been forced to flee their homes, up from 89.3 million at the end of 2021.
