Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. hopes arms surge will sap Putin’s will; Kyiv and Moscow trade blows in east and south

The United States hopes the West’s upcoming surge of military assistance to Ukraine — along with Russia’s increasing isolation on the world stage — will drain President Vladimir Putin’s will to fight. The danger of Russia swallowing its neighbor and having its revanchist ambitions emboldened is so high that Biden administration officials said they are willing to risk the global economic turmoil that could accompany a protracted war.
In the devastated city of Severodonetsk, a complete cease-fire is needed to facilitate the evacuation of 568 people trapped in a chemical plant, regional authorities said. Moscow has concentrated most of its combat power on the city and neighboring Lysychansk, U.S.-based analysts said, though Russian forces have also suffered high casualties. Ukraine notched some victories in the south, including a successful strike on a Russian tugboat with at least one U.S.-made Harpoon anti-ship missile, a U.S. defense official confirmed Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated Friday’s recommendation from the European Commission that Ukraine receive candidate status for its application to join the European Union. Ukraine “has done everything possible” ahead of a crucial summit next week, when all 27 E.U. members will discuss Kyiv’s accession efforts, the president said.
Here’s what else to know
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukraine’s Luhansk region is being attacked from “nine directions simultaneously,” the country’s top general said. As Russia nears total control of a key eastern region, the leaders of France, Italy and Germany are headed for Kyiv on Thursday, the first such visit during wartime.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.